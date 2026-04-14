UFC 327 produced a new champion as Carlos Ulberg defeated Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title, and he did it while barely able to stand on one leg. That’s not exaggeration. Midway through the opening round, Ulberg’s knee visibly gave out during an exchange. He slipped, tried to reset, and then slipped again after throwing a kick. At that point, it looked like survival mode.

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But here’s where the numbers and context matter. Ulberg still outlanded Prochazka 21-11 in the fight, and when the opening came, he didn’t hesitate. A clean left hook changed everything. Prochazka dropped, Ulberg followed up, and the fight was over at 3:45 of Round 1. That’s his sixth knockout win in the promotion, and easily the most dramatic.

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Now, days removed from the fight, the adrenaline has worn off, and reality is setting in. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Ulberg opened up about what actually happened inside that cage. When asked for an update, the newly crowned champion kept it simple but concerning.

“Yeah, was just a freak accident,” Ulberg said. “I think what had happened was I pushed off my leg, and essentially it’s just my knee that gave out, and that just caused a bit of vulnerability in the fight.”

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When Helwani brought up speculation about a torn ACL, Ulberg didn’t confirm anything.

“Yeah, we don’t know for sure,” he added. “We’re just waiting… I’ll get the scans done when I when arrive in Vegas … this week and we’ll know everything once that’s all done. I have never done the knee, at all. So I have no idea how to react to it. It’s just swollen at the moment, and I’m just, it’s hard to get up. So definitely something going on in there.”

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Fighters are used to pain, so when someone at this level says it’s affecting basic movement, it’s not minor. He even joked when asked directly about pain with, “Um, what is pain?”, but quickly followed it up by describing how it’s slowing him down as he said he’s now “walking like an old fella”.

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“Yeah, was just, like I said, was just a freak accident,” Ulberg further shared when Helwani asked him to describe what he felt inside the Octagon. “Just the knee felt like it was kind of going in and out of the socket. Felt like there was just a bit of pain there. I couldn’t bear any weight on that leg. And every time I would push off that right foot or step… or put any kind of weight on that leg, then it would give out. So, yeah, basically it. The pain that I had to go through, too, was unbearable.”

So where does that leave Carlos Ulberg? Right now, in a strange spot. He’s the champion. He just pulled off one of the more unlikely finishes in recent memory. But he’s also waiting on medical scans to understand what comes next. Jiri Prochazka reportedly noticed the injury and adjusted his approach, even claiming that he might have eased off slightly at one point, but ‘Black Jag’ isn’t buying that narrative!

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Carlos Ulberg slams Jiri Prochazka for ‘mercy’ narrative around UFC 327

Jiri Prochazka’s version of events is simple. He described it as a moment where he “felt mercy,” suggesting the fight was his before it slipped away. From his perspective, that hesitation cost him. It’s a reflective take, almost philosophical, but it also opens the door to debate.

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Because when you line that up with what actually happened inside the cage, things don’t fully match, and Ulberg didn’t hold back in his response when talking to Ariel Helwani.

“Bullsh—, total bullsh— — that’s fear,” the champion said. “That was fear that he had. That wasn’t any kind of mercy. That’s the difference between a champion and someone who’s just playing for the crowd. There was no mercy in there. He was full of fear, hesitation, and that’s what got him clipped.”

And if you look at the sequence, his argument has weight. Prochazka was still attacking. He was kicking the leg, testing the movement, trying to exploit the weakness. That doesn’t align with someone fully stepping off the gas.

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Ulberg dismissed Prochazka’s comments as an excuse, arguing that the “mercy” narrative was fed to him and used to push for a rematch. He questioned Prochazka’s authenticity as a fighter, calling him a “pretender”, suggesting he was more focused on playing to the crowd, and added that he doesn’t see him getting past Magomed Ankalaev in future matchups.

Looking ahead, the division doesn’t slow down. Names like Ankalaev are still in the mix, and questions around a rematch will keep coming up, especially given how the fight ended. But all of that depends on one thing first, Carlos Ulberg’s health. Because for all the toughness he showed inside the cage, the next step is just about recovery.