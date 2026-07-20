“It’s Just Disgusting”: Colby Covington Calls Off Belal Muhammad RAF Match After Altercation

One of RAF Wrestling’s biggest grudge matches appears to be dead before it hits the mats. Colby Covington just revealed that his proposed RAF title defense against Belal Muhammad is off, despite the organization announcing the bout immediately following RAF 11.

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The major update comes just a day after the UFC rivals’ dramatic post-fight press conference, where ‘Remember the Name’ stormed at Covington and threw a kick before security separated the two. And now, speaking to Submission Radio, ‘Chaos’ claimed he had already decided that the fight would not go ahead.

“You know, my next title match, you know, the champ does what he wants,” he said. “He calls the shots. So, I made an executive decision. You know, I went and talked to the brass. I’m a shareholder in RAF.

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“So, you know, I make these kind of decisions. We’re going to move away from the Belal matchup.”

Colby Covington suggested Belal Muhammad’s actions after RAF 11 were enough to convince him that the matchup would never remain a wrestling contest.

“First off, you know, he’s on the mic at the post-fight press conference,” he continued on the interview. “He’s claiming to be a man of the people. Oh, I care about the kids. I want to be a good example. I’m sorry I cussed. And then, the next second, he stands up and throws a sucker kick at me and runs across the stage to try and attack me.

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“It’s just disgusting. There’s no professionalism on his side.”

The former interim UFC welterweight champion also questioned whether ‘Remember The Name’ would follow wrestling rules if they shared the mat. Colby Covington claimed that while RAF officials were aware that he would defeat Belal Muhammad in a wrestling contest, his old foe would instead try to turn it into a brawl.

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‘Chaos’ also rejected Muhammad’s star power, stating that he prefers opponents who add more value to the promotion. So, instead, Colby Covington believes that the man he defeated should get the first crack at his newly won title.

“If Arman wants the rematch, we’re going to do the rematch,” Covington said. “You know, I’m going to back it up. I’m going to prove that I’m the best wrestler on the planet. I’m the best crossover wrestler since I have the crossover RAF champion in the world.

“I’m the best crossover athlete in RAF history. And, you know, we’re going to do the rematch with Arman.”

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The reigning RAF champion went on to add that he is ready to face ‘Ahalkalakets’ again to prove that his decision victory wasn’t a fluke. If Arman Tsarukyan decides against a quick rematch, there is already a lengthy list of competitors vying for the crossover wrestling title.

It’s unclear whether Colby Covington’s comments represent the RAF’s official plans. And considering ‘Chaos’ was just recently cut from the UFC, it would only be beneficial for him if he goes along with what’s best for business. And right now, after the heated press conference moment between him and ‘Remember The Name,’ that fight seems lucrative.

After all, the bad blood between the duo dates back to their UFC days, where the two spent years throwing insults at one another over rankings and title opportunities despite never actually sharing the Octagon to settle their long-standing animosity.

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While Belal Muhammad frequently accused ‘Chaos’ of receiving preferential treatment from the UFC, Covington repeatedly dismissed ‘Remember The Name’ as a boring fighter who didn’t deserve the spotlight.

So, it’s no surprise that fight fans believe RAF 12 should definitely be headlined by the two. However, for now, it suddenly appears far less certain than it did just moments after the event ended.