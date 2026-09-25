“It’s Not a Fight Night?”: Israel Adesanya Disses UFC 332 Headliner Bout

Dana White and Co. have drawn underwhelming reactions from the MMA world after unveiling their UFC 332 card. The card’s lack of star power has already drawn criticism from many, the latest being Israel Adesanya, who mistook it for a Fight Night event.

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The former two-time middleweight champion joined Demetrious Johnson on their Precision with Mighty & Izzy podcast, where they reacted to the UFC 332 card. Adesanya nonchalantly admitted he wasn’t aware of the card’s headliner.

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“I don’t even know who the main event is,” Adesanya said, and both broke into laughter. “I don’t know. Oh, it’s not a Fight Night! Oh, really? Oh, snap! I thought it was a Fight Night. I saw the ad on the banner on the thing. I just thought it was a Fight Night. Dang! Okay!”

Though Adesanya has been critical of UFC cards before, like the company’s lack of promotion around Belal Muhammad’s first title defense at UFC 315, this marks the first time ‘The Last Stylebender’ has labeled a numbered event a Fight Night, and there’s some credibility behind his disapproval.

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The UFC 332 card remained a mystery for days, with the promotion announcing its recently concluded UFC 331 and its upcoming UFC 333 Abu Dhabi card beforehand. But when they finally unveiled the finalized lineup in September, it turned out to be highly disappointing, especially the headliner.

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Valentina Shevchenko relinquished the flyweight championship because of her ongoing injury. She didn’t want to hold up the division for an extended stretch while she treated her wounds. That decision pushed the UFC to set up Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong for the vacant belt. Both fighters are known for their exciting striking-based style, but the card’s lack of a big name at the top definitely stripped away the feel of a numbered event.

In fact, Paul Felder and Michael Bisping announced the card during UFC Paris in September, and the disappointment was apparent on their faces. Later, ‘The Irish Dragon’ revealed that fans have been memeing his reaction to the card because he tried to hype up the rather lackluster lineup.

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“Oh man, when we had to hype it up, people are like, ‘Why is Felder looking at us like it’s our fault?'” The former UFC lightweight said on the On the Mic with Paul Felder podcast.

Despite the backlash going around the headliner bout, UFC 332 overall carries valuable significance paired with a couple of exciting bouts.

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UFC 332 carries significance amid mounting backlash

For those who may not know, UFC 332 would mark the promotion’s fifth visit to Salt Lake City, Utah. The latest card follows the UFC’s prior visit to the state two years ago for UFC 307, where Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight belt against Khalil Rountree in an exhilarating clash that ended with ‘Poatan’ knocking out his opponent in the fourth round.

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Plus, the promotion’s latest visit to Utah would mark the first event to air on CBS following their landmark $7 billion deal with Paramount+ CBS. Though the headliner didn’t live up to expectations, the co-main event definitely screams banger.

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo returns to action against Payton Talbott in the co-headlining spot. ‘Deus Da Guerra’s run at 135 lbs has been a lackluster affair so far, with him dropping four of his last five bouts. Talbott, on the other hand, is quickly climbing the ranks after beating Felipe Lima and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo last year.

Given the stakes surrounding this veteran-versus-up-and-comer clash, Figueiredo previously shared his thoughts on the ongoing backlash over the card he’s scheduled to compete on.

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“About the criticism, it’s a little annoying,” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “But I’m sure that all the fighters the UFC put on the card are ready to have a great fight, you know? And what looks weak can become strong. I’m sure — especially me, man, I’m ready to have a great fight.”

Besides the co-main, the UFC’s return to Utah next month features other exciting matchups, such as middleweight knockout machine Ateba Gautier facing a credible challenge against Roman Kopylov. Plus, King Green returns to take on another rising contender in Esteban Ribovics.

However, former lightweight king Rafael Dos Anjos returning after two years to face Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout at the prelims is also gaining traction among fight fans. So, beyond the main event, fight fans definitely have plenty to look forward to on October 3rd.

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Even so, it’s hard to deny that the card’s lack of a popular champion has taken away from its grandeur. Still, it could very well turn out to be a sleeper card that ends up delivering in full excitement.