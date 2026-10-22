“It’s Stupid”: UFC Title Challenger Movsar Evloev Reveals Why He Dodges Political Questions

UFC featherweight title challenger Movsar Evloev wants the media to keep the focus on fighting rather than politics. With a title shot in hand against Alexander Volkanovski this Saturday, the Russian would rather keep the conversation centered on his sport than get caught up in debates that have little to do with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Nina Drama in a recent interview, the No. 1-ranked featherweight contender explained why he takes issue with journalists asking fighters political questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“About fighters, I don’t like when people ask you questions not about sport,” he said. “Because fighters are not the smartest people, right? And maybe they have their opinion, but sometimes it’s better to just keep it inside so you don’t make people angry by your answer.

“And about politics, that’s stupid. If you don’t know about politics, why you have to answer those questions? Better to say, ‘I don’t know,’ than try to answer that I don’t know about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Movsar Evloev has done everything asked of him inside the Octagon, stringing together 10 straight UFC wins since his promotional debut in April 2019. Yet, the featherweight title shot has taken time to arrive.

Now, with a championship showdown against Alexander Volkanovski representing the biggest fight of his career, the undefeated contender has little interest in letting political debates steal the spotlight from his work inside the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 12, 2021, Glendale, Arizona, USA: GLENDALE, Ariz. – June 12, 2021: for SPORTS. UFC No. 14 Featherweight Movsar Evloev of Russia Red gloves defeats UFC No. 15 Featherweight Hakeem Dawodu of Canada Blue gloves by Unanimous Decision at UFC 263 in the Gila River Arena. Glendale USA – ZUMAb177 20210612_zap_b177_572 Copyright: xTaidghxBarronx

His stance also highlights the tricky territory fighters can enter when they speak on issues beyond MMA. A political opinion can quickly draw criticism from fans, fellow fighters and others in the sport, turning a routine media appearance into a much bigger controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The risks of mixing politics with fight promotion have been evident in the UFC before. Josh Hokit recently came under fire for a controversial remark about former First Lady Michelle Obama during a post-fight interview at UFC Freedom 250. The comment drew criticism from fans and UFC CEO Dana White, while veteran announcer Bruce Buffer also recently weighed in on the backlash.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, has built much of his public persona around outspoken political views, including his support for Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. One infamous moment featuring the former UFC fighter is when he called the “Black Lives Matter” movement a “sham”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He once also threw a racially charged comment aimed at former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, which also attracted widespread criticism.

“Who did you get a call from? Did you get a call from, freaking, your little tribe?” Covington said during his post-fight interview on ESPN after UFC Vegas 11. “Did they give you some smoke signals for you? You’re a joke, Marty Fakenewsman!”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it’s no surprise that Movsar Evloev would rather steer clear of that altogether, arguing that fighters shouldn’t feel pressured to comment on subjects they may not fully understand. For him, keeping the focus on fighting is the simplest way to avoid unnecessary distractions.

The Russian now has his biggest test ahead of him, with a shot at the UFC featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi this weekend. With years of undefeated performances behind him, the 32-year-old has a chance to finally claim the championship.

For now, though, he seems happy to keep things simple: focus on the fight, stay out of political debates and let his performances inside the Octagon speak for themselves. However, Movsar Evloev is not the only MMA figure whose media appearances have raised questions about whether fighters should be expected to discuss politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Oliveira’s translator follows Movsar Evloev’s advice

Movsar Evloev isn’t the only MMA star whose media appearances have sparked debate over fighters being asked to weigh in on politics. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira found himself in a similar situation during a recent interview with Zadero Training, when he was asked about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The interviewer wanted the Brazilian’s honest take on the issue, but his translator quickly stepped in before ‘Do Bronx’ could respond. Making his stance clear, the translator pushed back against bringing politics into the conversation, arguing that Oliveira was there as a fighter, not a political commentator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a fighter. Don’t involve him in politics… political stuff,” the translator said.

When the interviewer questioned the interruption, the translator reiterated his position.

“He’s a fighter; he’s not a politician,” he added.

The exchange ended without Charles Oliveira giving his take on the Israel-Palestine conflict. After all, ‘Do Bronx’ has plenty to talk about when it comes to MMA, including his place in the UFC lightweight title race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the incident highlights a familiar dilemma for fighters, who are frequently asked to share their views on sensitive global issues when the reason for the interview is their sporting careers. Some fighters are comfortable talking publicly about politics; others don’t like to get into those conversations.

Movsar Evloev has made it clear why he prefers the latter approach, arguing that admitting you don’t know enough about a subject is better than giving an uninformed answer and inviting unnecessary backlash. With his showdown against Alexander Volkanovski looming, the undefeated contender wants the attention firmly on one thing: his shot at UFC gold.