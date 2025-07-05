Ivan Parshikov Reveals “Shocking” Truth Behind Almost Deadly Incident at ‘WBC’ Event in Thailand

MMA fighters might have the build to withstand punches and kicks, but no one expected one to be shockproof — until last month’s bizarre incident involving former ONE Championship star Ivan Parshikov. The Russian fighter was in Thailand, competing at a regional weed boxing event — a unique tournament where fighters are permitted to consume cannabis before stepping into the ring. Fresh off a win that pushed his record to 16-5-0, the 29-year-old celebrated in typical fashion by climbing the ropes and acknowledging the crowd.

But in a split second, things took a dangerous turn. While standing on the ropes near a pool, the Russian prospect accidentally touched a miswired electric pole, which knocked him unconscious for several seconds. The moment could have ended in tragedy — as many electrocution incidents do — but Ivan Parshikov quickly regained consciousness and, in a surprising twist, jumped straight into the pool to continue his celebration.

While some fans laughed off the freak incident, others were quick to point out how deadly it could have been. Reflecting on the near-miss, Ivan Parshikov later addressed the situation in an Instagram post, writing, “The idea of diving from the ring into the pool was not the most successful one. I’ll upload the full chronology of the events a bit later)”

Though some treated the incident lightly, it sparked serious conversations — especially regarding cannabis regulation in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok. The episode highlighted the pressing need to tighten cannabis laws and shed light on the potential dangers associated with recreational combat sports events — a growing trend for which Thailand is increasingly gaining global attention.

All about Russian MMA fighter Ivan Parshikov

Ivan Parshikov currently sits at #61 among active MMA fighters in the Asia-Pacific region, and also ranks within the top 200 in the Eurasia circuit. The Russian-born fighter began his professional career in 2018, debuting on the Moscow circuit — his hometown — in the bantamweight division. The former ONE star got off to a blazing start, racking up five straight wins inside the cage before suffering his first professional loss. He quickly rebounded with another three-fight win streak, building a strong reputation as a rising prospect.

Today, the Russian-Thai talent boasts a professional record of 16–5. He went on to compete in Asia’s top MMA promotion, ONE Championship, where he made five appearances, winning three of those bouts. However, after back-to-back defeats in his last two outings, Ivan Parshikov parted ways with Chatri Sityodtong & Co., choosing instead to refocus on the Russian and Australian MMA circuits.

Currently, Ivan Parshikov is riding a four-fight win streak, the latest coming in a boxing match held in Thailand last month. That bout unexpectedly made headlines — not for the result, but because an electrical shock accidentally electrocuted Parshikov during his post-fight poolside celebration.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Ivan Parshikov is aiming for a return to a major promotion like the Dana White & Co., or if he’ll continue chasing ‘fun fights’ on the independent scene. Either way, his career remains one of the more unpredictable — and entertaining — journeys in the sport.