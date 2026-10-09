“I’ve Been Dying”: Jorge Masvidal Hints at UFC Return, Zuffa Boxing and Powerslap Move

Jorge Masvidal has given the green light to a possible UFC return, but it might not happen inside the Octagon. The first BMF champion seems to have several options lined up for him, including a foray into Zuffa Boxing and, surprisingly, Power Slap.

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In a recent interview with Full Mount MMA, ‘Gamebred’ disclosed that he recently had positive conversations with the UFC about his comeback.

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“I’m at a good place,” Masvidal said. “I’ve been talking to UFC, had some great conversations. You know, I can’t say much more, but we had some really good conversations, and I think there’ll be some news as to what they’re going to let me do, where they’re going to let me do it, and to who, very soon.

“You know, because it might not be MMA, but still UFC, you know, still Zuffa, still all that, or it might be UFC. I don’t know. I had some options on the table, and we’re going to exercise them. So we’re going to see what comes out the best.”

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Going by Masvidal’s words, it’s clear the UFC still has an appetite to bring him back. But the platform for his return has yet to be settled. This is the first time the 41-year-old has disclosed the UFC’s interest in signing him for Zuffa Boxing.

However, Masvidal’s longing for a return to his former promotion has never been a secret.

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Imago April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Jorge Masvidal in his welterweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_168 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Following his fourth consecutive loss against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, Masvidal laid down his gloves in his hometown of Miami. But Masvidal’s retirement proved short-lived after he returned in 2024 for a lucrative boxing fight against a familiar foe, Nate Diaz.

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After losing the rematch against Diaz via decision, the Florida-based fighter revealed he was in talks with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell about a UFC return. For two years, Masvidal’s UFC comeback didn’t materialize. However, in 2026, the 41-year-old was rumored to come back at UFC White House, and again the talk fizzled out.

As a follow-up, the interviewer asked the former BMF champion whether his plans involved Power Slap, which Masvidal answered jokingly.

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“Just about, you know. I’ve been dying,” Masvidal added. “Right after I throw the first hit, I go like this. I go, ‘Oh, he’s still standing. Look, you won.”

Masvidal further explained that his years of training defense in martial arts wouldn’t possibly let another man “swing” slaps at him, seemingly implying that he has no interest in Power Slap. However, former UFC fighters like Chris Barnett and Paige VanZant have become part of Dana White’s ambitious venture.

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Despite ‘Gamebred’ offering little clarity on how his return would unfold, he already has an opponent in mind, one with years of grudge behind it.

Jorge Masvidal is eyeing a bad-blood fight against Leon Edwards

There are a couple of matchups that would suit Jorge Masvidal’s foreseeable return, but none better than Leon Edwards. Reflecting on the possibility of the fight, Masvidal said ‘Rocky’ is already sitting at the top of his priority list.

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“Leon’s definitely one of the guys that I want,” Masvidal said. “Leon’s definitely higher priority. He’s got the green light on.”

This isn’t the first time Masvidal has spoken about facing Leon Edwards. He made a similar admission in August as well. Well, ‘Gamebred’s’ desire to fight Leon Edwards is definitely understandable, considering they share a rivalry that never got to settle inside the Octagon.

In March 2019, both Masvidal and Edwards shared the London Fight Night card. Both won their respective bouts and then had a massive backstage brawl. They cut a serious promo for their grudge match, and the UFC ended up scheduling the clash for UFC 269. Unfortunately, Masvidal suffered an undisclosed injury before the fight that forced him to withdraw from the event.

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Now, it seems the stars have finally aligned for their long-delayed fight. At present, Masvidal hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon for three years. On the other hand, Edwards is currently on a three-fight losing streak, the latest being his second-round KO loss against Carlos Prates at UFC 322.

Indeed, the bout might lose interest because both fighters are past their prime. But it’s never too late to witness a grudge match. That said, it remains to be seen whether Masvidal makes a comeback or it fizzles out once again.