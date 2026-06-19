“I’ve Got a Baby Coming In”: UFC Star Puts MMA Career on Hold to Pursue Firefighter Job

For most UFC fighters, the decision to put a successful career on hold requires a lot of thought and willpower. But for one UFC star, that decision came down to a far more meaningful moment in his personal life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cody Brundage revealed that he and his wife, former UFC fighter Amanda Cooper Brundage, are set to welcome their third child in July. After being parents to two daughters, Kingsley and Millie Dawsey, with a new challenge on the horizon, the UFC middleweight has taken the decision to step away from competition. But instead of sitting idle, he has decided to enroll in a firefighting academy for four months. Still, the 185 lbs contender made it clear that he has not closed the door on his fighting career altogether.

“I don’t even know if you’ll see me again until next year,” Brundage told MMA Fighting. “I’ve got a baby coming in July. I just got accepted into the fire academy out here, which is four months of basically very limited MMA training. So I’ll probably be out for a while, which will be weird. I feel like I’ve been fighting every week, but it will be good. I’m excited for the time off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to activity, Cody Brundage has already fought three times this year. While he lost two back-to-back fights against Cam Rowston (UFC 325) and Donte Johnson (UFC 326), the South Carolina native bounced back in stellar fashion against Andre Petroski at UFC Vegas 117 last month, scoring a second-round knockout victory. For fighting so frequently, Brundage may be feeling the effects of the constant grind that comes with competing at the highest level.

The 32-year-old can therefore focus on his firefighting career while also spending valuable time with his wife, two children, and the baby on the way. However, Brundage’s decision to pursue an alternative career serves another purpose as well. According to him, fighting is a great profession, but not something that can last forever, and he felt it was important to have a Plan B and build a career outside the UFC for the long term.

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Charlotte – Rozenstruik vs Almeida May 13, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA The octagon is seen before a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik red gloves and Jailton Almeida blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230513_gma_db2_0209

“Stability is definitely a thing,” Brundage added. “Fighting is an awesome job but it’s not really a career. Some people need just their Plan A, and if you give them a Plan B, they’ll struggle. I think because they need to feel their back is against the wall. That doesn’t do it for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got young kids, I’ve got a wife, and to me, fighting only becomes easier when there’s stability in my life, like I have a career that I’m doing as well, and if fighting doesn’t work out, then I have this career to fall back on. For me, that’s better because I’m fighting because I love fighting. I think it’s a good thing. It gives me direction before I’m done fighting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a sport where fighters can develop serious conditions like CTE after absorbing years of trauma, Brundage made a wise decision by paving an alternative path so he can still support his family financially. In fact, the route is not all that surprising for UFC fighters.

Before him, former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic successfully balanced life as both a fighter and a firefighter. Similarly, ex-135 lbs contender Eddie Wineland also worked as a firefighter while competing in the Octagon. So, it turns out that being a firefighter is a fairly popular profession among UFC stars.

Now, just like Cody Brundage, another UFC star has also spoken about the benefits of having a career outside the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC fighter Geoff Neal explains the advantages of working outside the UFC

For years, UFC welterweight Geoff Neal, working as a waiter at restaurants, remained a point of intrigue among fans. Many speculated that the promotion might have been paying the previously ranked fighter less than expected, forcing him to seek an alternative source of income.

However, Neal put those speculations to rest before his fight against Carlos Prates at UFC 319, explaining that working as a waiter helps him burn calories while also bringing in some extra cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I actually work tomorrow,” Neal told James Lynch. “I’ve only been doing like once or twice a week. It’s good money, and it also helps burn calories. It’s like an active rest, walking around. It keeps me out of trouble. It’s beneficial.”

Well, ahead of his UFC Houston return against Uros Medic, Neal revealed that he had started working at the famed steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse after leaving his previous restaurant job because of alcohol-related issues.

Though many fighters have worked outside the UFC, it still brings a challenging lifestyle that can become increasingly difficult to manage over time. Can Cody Brundage successfully balance his role as both a firefighter and a cage fighter? Well, the answer will likely reveal itself if the 185-pounder returns to action next year.