JDM Calls Out Undefeated UFC Welterweight in Bid to Secure Islam Makhachev Rematch

On November 15, 2025, Jack Della Maddlena had the opportunity to etch his name into the history books by defeating Islam Makhachev. However, the Dagestani icon ended up dominating the Aussie over five rounds to become the 11th two-division UFC champion. Despite that crushing loss, ‘JDM’ is eyeing a rematch against Makhachev in the future. And ‘JDM’ seems to know the exact opponent he needs to beat to earn that second fight.

Currently, the newly crowned 170 lbs king has no shortage of contenders, with several fighters waiting in line for their shot. Still, Della Maddalena believes he is just one fight away from making his case to challenge for the championship once again. His preferred opponent? The Aussie wants a superclash against Shavkat Rakhmonov, and with that stepping stone cleared, the former champ believes he can face Makhachev once again.

Jack Della Maddalena wants Shavkat Rakhmonov in a defining superfight

“That’s the fight… Shavkat, because beating someone like him, you get thrown right back in there,” Della Maddalena said during a stream with Neon.

Honestly, the former 170 lbs champ has been on a verbal collision course with the undefeated Kazakh for quite some time. Last year, ‘JDM’ questioned Rakhmonov’s status as a true contender. In response, ‘Nomad’ fired back, pointing out that the Aussie got his title opportunity after Rakhmonov was injured ahead of his scheduled fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Because of that exchange, the two star welterweights have developed a rivalry that has continued to simmer.

However, Della Maddalena understands that if a superfight with Rakhmonov does not come together for whatever reason, he still has other massive contenders lined up for a strong return.

“But whether that happens or not, I don’t know. They will probably look to give him… I don’t know. Let’s see what happens. Otherwise, maybe like Michael Morales or Carlos Prates, one of those guys,” Della Maddalena stated in Neon’s YouTube video.

So, it is pretty clear that the Aussie powerhouse is nearly ready to face anyone upon his comeback. But the bigger question remains, who will be his opponent if the ‘Nomad’ fight does not materialize? Last month, Ecuadorian sensation Michael Morales claimed that the UFC was actually plotting a bout against Della Maddalena at the White House event.

While that rumor remains intact, another possible fight is now floating around, and it appears to be shaping up much earlier than the White House card.

The Aussie vs Carlos Prates reportedly scheduled for UFC 327

This year, the UFC has finally entered its historic Paramount+ CBS era, and the promotion has already announced three banger marquee events. Continuing its run of excellent matchups, the UFC is set to return to Miami with the UFC 327 spectacle. However, no official headliner or co-headliner has been announced for the card yet. Still, one exciting fight is already scheduled to take place.

At the Kaseya Center Arena, Jon Jones’ former opponent Dominick Reyes is set to return against Johnny Walker in a highly anticipated light heavyweight showdown. Adding to that card, the UFC is reportedly targeting Jack Della Maddalena to face Carlos Prates in an exciting 170 lbs clash.

“🚨BREAKING: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates reportedly targeted for #UFC327 in Miami 🌴🔥” social media account MMA Addiction Only posted on their Instagram account.

Now, for those who find this matchup a little hard to believe, the Brazilian welterweight has already revealed in an interview with Combat Kids MMA that he is open to facing JDM if the opportunity presents itself. And if Dana White and the matchmakers are truly looking to book an eliminator-style matchup, they certainly have another strong contender to consider.

That said, with so many exciting matchups in play, who do you think Islam Makhachev will face in the end? Let us know in the comments section below.