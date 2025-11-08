JDM’s Former Opponent Headlining UFC Vegas 111 Evaluates His Chances Against Islam Makhachev

The UFC isn’t finished with Vegas just yet. Following the controversial UFC Vegas 110, the city faced a betting scandal last week. Tonight, Sin City hosts UFC Vegas 111, before the promotion heads to New York next week. Fans are eagerly anticipating the welterweight title clash between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. As such, the welterweight headliners at Vegas 111 will look to set a precedent, where Randy Brown will face No. 12 contender Gabriel Bonfim.

While Brown currently sits outside the top 15, a victory over Bonfim could propel him back into the rankings. Maybe even a showdown with an old foe down the line. Ahead of UFC 322, ‘Rudeboy’ has revealed his pick between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Jack Della Maddalena gets nod from former rival ahead of Makhachev clash

Islam Makhachev may be the favorite according to oddsmakers, but Randy Brown believes Jack Della Maddalena will come out on top at Madison Square Garden on November 15. Ahead of his UFC Vegas 111 bout, Brown spoke with MMA Fighting SBN on YouTube and backed Della Maddalena, saying, “I think JDM is pretty damn good. Obviously, I’ve been in there with him, and I think he can. I don’t think there’s a scenario where, if Islam can’t take him to the ground, he wins that fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown also highlighted that Makhachev is not a “great striker” and doesn’t match Della Maddalena’s level. On JDM’s striking, Randy Brown added, “Jack is a tremendous boxer. He has great eyes in the pocket, good combination punches, a good chin, durable. He’s a bruiser, a bruiser-type boxer. That type of pressure on someone who relies on getting you down in order to win… I just don’t see that. So, I’m going with Jack for this one.”

Imago MMA: UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Jan 18, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Islam Makhachev red gloves reacts after defeating Renato Moicano not pictured in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Inglewood Intuit Dome California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20250118_jhp_sv5_0508

Jack Della Maddalena has a track record of defying expectations. Earlier this year at UFC 315, he dethroned fan favorite Belal Muhammad, who entered the fight as champion with a 10-fight unbeaten streak. However, JDM’s elite boxing, power, and relentless pressure overcame the American-Palestinian champ.

Randy Brown also shared the cage with Jack Della Maddalena before, back when ‘Rudeboy’ was ranked 21st. In 2023, the two fought on the undercard of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. As UFC 322 approaches, Brown isn’t the only one weighing in, as Michael Chandler has also joined the prediction game.

Michael Chandler backs ‘Monster’ Jack Della Maddalena to outshine Islam Makhachev

UFC 322 carries equal significance for both the lightweight and welterweight divisions. After a decade-long run in the UFC, Islam Makhachev now aims for a second belt, while Jack Della Maddalena prepares for his first title defense. The Australian fighter earned this shot by defeating Makhachev’s regular training partner, Belal Muhammad.

The bout has drawn attention as a classic ‘striker vs. wrestler’ matchup, captivating fans and fighters alike. On the Ariel Helwani show, Michael Chandler reflected on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 performance against Dustin Poirier, where Poirier’s boxing managed to hurt Makhachev and even left a cut on his forehead. Chandler said, “Going to be the dichotomy between JDM’s great striking abilities, is his takedown defense enough to stop the onslaught of wrestling that Islam’s going to bring? I do think even standup battle against (Dustin) Poirier, Poirier does hit hard because I’ve witnessed that and felt it firsthand. But there’s no way he hits as hard as JDM.”

He continued, “I think Islam’s going to get tagged up a couple times, and we’re going to see if he goes to that wrestling pretty quick. But I think JDM’s a monster. I give JDM the slight nod on that one, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Islam is holding that belt.”

With Michael Chandler and Randy Brown picking JDM for the upcoming UFC 322 headliner, who do you think will come out on top, the fan favorite or the fighters’ predictions? Share your thoughts below.