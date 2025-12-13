Jack Della Maddalena Gets UFC White House Spot as Rival Welterweight Contender Let’s Slip Next Fight Date

The UFC White House card is still months away, but details are slowly falling into place. There have been no posters, official announcements, or hype videos yet, just casual comments from fighters who appear to know more than they are letting on. This time, it wasn’t Dana White or a press conference that drove the story forward. It was Michael Morales speaking a little too freely.

While fans are still wondering who will headline the historic June 14 event, one welterweight showdown has become very real. Not because it was promoted, but instead mentioned casually by the 26-year-old, almost as an afterthought. And in a division already filled with ambition, that kind of timing matters.

Michael Morales hints at Jack Della Maddalena showdown at UFC White House

Morales did not drop it on MMA fans as breaking news. Nor did he sell it like the start of a heated rivalry. Instead, he spoke as if it were the logical next step. In an interview with El Canal del Fútbol, the unbeaten Ecuadorian said that negotiations are already taking place, with Jack Della Maddalena’s name being the one that just keeps on popping up.

“My next opponent could be Jack Della Maddalena; maybe it will be him,” Morales said. “We are waiting for that. They just told me that a fight could happen possibly on June 14 or around June.” That date isn’t just any card. The UFC White House event, scheduled for June 14, is a one-of-a-kind spectacle with no ticket sales but global attention.

And if Morales is right, it means that Dana White and the UFC are already positioning Maddalena for that stage, despite his recent title loss. The logic is obvious without being spelled out. If you’re not competing for the title next, defeating the man who just had it is the quickest way to get back into the conversation.

The 26-year-old understands that. So does the UFC. And so does Maddalena, whether he admits it publicly or not. Morales, who had just knocked out Sean Brady in the first round just last month, isn’t looking for clout. He seeks relevance at the highest level. When asked about eventually holding the title, his response remained grounded. “God willing, we’ll get there. The key is to train and be in good shape for the fight.”

Others, including Carlos Prates, have also mentioned Maddalena’s name. However, Morales’ mention of a date—and THAT date—changes the tone. It suggests momentum, not speculation. And while it seems like Maddalena will surely be facing the 26-year-old at the White House next, it opens the doors for Islam Makhachev to now get an opponent of his choice.

Morales vs. Maddalena grants Islam Makhachev his wish

If Morales and Maddalena are confirmed for June, the ripple effect goes higher than the next contender fight. It gently eliminates the mystery surrounding Makhachev’s first title defense. With two of the most talked-about contenders potentially occupied, the champion now has fewer obstacles to the matchup he has been pointing toward for months.

The Dagestani phenom has never hidden his preferences. He wants Kamaru Usman. His team has stated that earlier talks with the UFC focused on Usman and Ian Machado Garry, with other names fading in and out of the conversation. With Shavkat Rakhmonov sidelined due to his long period of inactivity and Morales seemingly tied up, the landscape begins to bend in a very specific direction.

Not out of preference, but because timing is doing all the work for Makhachev. That is the subtle irony here. Morales chasing Maddalena isn’t just about his own rise; it also indirectly changes the title picture above him. While the contenders sort things out, the Dagestani gains clarity and leverage.

The division does not pause; instead, it reorganizes. And if all goes as planned, the champion may finally get the opponent he’s been looking for—without having to ask twice.