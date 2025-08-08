Jack Della Maddalena Gets Wake-Up Call on Islam Makhachev’s Overlooked Weapon Before UFC 322 Showdown

What kind of ripple effects would we see if Islam Makhachev suffers a defeat? MMA fans may have a tough time digesting this, which is why Makhachev’s younger rival recently received a wake-up call regarding one of Makhachev’s most overlooked skills ahead of their UFC 322 showdown. Earlier this year, Makhachev put his lightweight title on the shelf and turned his attention to the 170-pound division, gearing up to face the newly crowned welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena. While the fight isn’t locked in just yet, the buzz is building that the UFC is eyeing a spot for it at the legendary Madison Square Garden event this November. The excitement is being fueled by none other than Makhachev and his coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who have both dropped hints about the potential matchup.

With the superfight now on the radar of MMA fans, Makhochi Sagitov has stepped in to pick his favorite and share insights on how the bout could unfold. A few days ago, Вестник ММА posted a YouTube video featuring the former ACA fighter and current rhinoplasty surgeon Makhochi Sagitov, known for once breaking noses and now fixing them for Shara Bullet and other well-known fighters. Having previously trained with both Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, Sagitov reflected on his experience training alongside Islam Makhachev and offered his prediction on who might win if the fight with Jack Della Maddalena takes place in the coming months.

The reporter prompted, “Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena at 77kg. Moreover, Jack Della Maddalena has fought Dagestani opponents before, like Ramazan Emeev,” before asking Makhochi Sagitov to make his pick. The 9-3 former fighter dug into his memory and recalled a key moment. Referring to Della Maddalena’s win over Ramazan Emeev in June 2022, Sagitov noted, “Ramazan also gave him a good fight. A very good fight, probably the hardest one for him.”

Sagitov then turned the conversation toward Islam Makhachev, recalling a sparring session from their past. “Islam Makhachev is a phenomenon,” he said. “We sparred once, and I remember he tossed a kid and caught him by the leg. Even if you hit him lightly, it still gets through somehow. I knocked him down once, and I thought, ‘Wow, I just knocked down Islam!’ I couldn’t believe it myself. I went to cover him, and suddenly, I didn’t even understand what happened next.” But that brief moment of triumph didn’t last long.

“Half a second, a split second, and he flipped me over like a kitten,” Sagitov continued. “I ended up on the bottom, and he finished me off from the top. He’s just phenomenal, not only in sport but also in everyday life. In training, he’s very calm, very simple.” Sagitov highlighted that Makhachev’s overlooked weapon isn’t just his elite grappling, but his incredible ability to recover instantly and maintain his fight IQ under pressure. So in the end, when the reporter asked, “Take Makhachev, in short?” Sagitov responded without hesitation: “100%.”

But despite the hype surrounding his opponent, Islam Makhachev appears to hold the advantage as he prepares to step into the octagon in a few months. What advantage, you ask?

Islam Makhachev bulks up as teammate drops Ilia Topuria fight update for 2026

Islam Makhachev has been turning heads with his eye-catching physique ever since he made the bold move to welterweight in search of a second UFC title. His latest Instagram stories reveal that the bulking train is still rolling, showcasing fresh snaps from some intense training sessions. As he gears up to dive into a new division, the 27-1 fighter has his eyes firmly locked on Ilia Topuria. The Dagestani fighter recently called out ‘El Matador’ with one clear goal in mind: to settle the debate for the No.1 pound-for-pound spot. “We will fight for first place,” he declared.

However, former UFC fighter and longtime AKA teammate Josh Thomson doesn’t see that fight happening anytime soon. Why? Because Islam Makhachev first has to get past Jack Della Maddalena, who, according to Thomson, is a much bigger and tougher challenge than Topuria. Citing conversations with Makhachev’s mentor, Thomson explained that both believe the reigning welterweight champion poses the greater threat. “I don’t think the fight’s gonna happen necessarily. My thought is he’s gotta win the title first… JDM is the harder fight,” Thomson said on the Weighing In podcast.

He further went on to explain the challenge ahead for Makhachev: “JDM is the more difficult fight for him. The size does matter in this situation. It’s a fifteen-pound jump. And so, dealing with somebody like JDM, who’s got good hands, he’s tough to take down, he’s tough to hold down. All of those things. This is a whole new challenge for Islam.” To top it all off, Della Maddalena’s latest showdown with Belal Muhammad, which many would say is Belal’s most thrilling display to date, just goes to show how formidable the Australian really is. With that in mind, how do you folks think the fight will shake out?