Jack Della Maddalena Joins Dustin Poirier After Picking “Little Russian “F*er” as Favorite UFC Fighter

“People talk about the best boxing in MMA. Dude, Petr’s… I think he’s up there,” said Dustin Poirier a few years ago, praising Petr Yan’s boxing skills. Since then, the Russian standout has consistently left his opponents bloodied with relentless pressure and technical precision. Now, Jack Della Maddalena has also joined the chorus, once again.

Last month at UFC 323, Petr Yan stole the spotlight with one of the year’s most spectacular performances, pulling off a memorable upset. In fact, in a five-round battle against Merab Dvalishvili, Yan ended the Georgian fighter’s 15-fight win streak and reclaimed the belt two years after losing it due to a disqualification against Aljamain Sterling.

Jack Della Maddalena puts his vote behind Petr Yan

“I like Petr Yan, he’s good to watch, nice striking. Petr Yan’s the best, he’s like a tough little Russian f*er,” Jack Della Maddalena told streamer N3on. Della Maddalena, one of the UFC’s top strikers, recently lost a straight title fight to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden. Still, he ranks Petr Yan at the very top, giving the Russian star even more recognition for his skills.

‘No Mercy’ has long intimidated his opponents with his striking. Over 20 UFC fights, the Russian star has put seven opponents to sleep and has never let anyone knock him out. Elite fighters like Sean O’Malley approach him with caution and show him respect.

“Petr Yan’s still probably one of the most scary dudes in the division…he’s going to f—ing elbow you, knock you out, hurt you, cut you,” O’Malley said last year.

Back in 2022, Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan faced each other at UFC 280. Both fighters gave everything in the hard-fought battle, leaving the former champion bloodied, but in the end, he claimed the win in a closely contested fight.

Now, Petr Yan has reclaimed his spot in the champion class, and the entire division is watching him closely. At the same time, Sean O’Malley, eager for a rematch and determined to take back the title, will face Song Yadong this month at UFC 324. This fight is a decisive step for the next title challenger, and the winner will go on to challenge the champion.

Sean O’Malley throws down the gauntlet for Petr Yan at the UFC White House event

The upcoming UFC White House event has fans buzzing with every fighter wanting to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Sean O’Malley, known for his blockbuster performances and undeniable marketability, has won a special place in the hearts of fans. Even after losing two consecutive fights to Merab Dvalishvili, O’Malley continues his journey and shows he’s far from finished.

While he hasn’t yet reached Conor McGregor’s legendary status, ‘Suga’ is positioning himself for a title shot against Petr Yan at the White House event. Right now, with only a handful of superstar-level fighters confirmed for the card, O’Malley recently challenged ‘No Mercy’ ahead of his fight against Song Yadong at UFC 324 on January 25.

“Tell me that Jan. 25, after I put on a masterclass performance. Might be a 15-minute clinic, it might be a KO, but tell me that Jan. 25, ‘I don’t want to see Sean vs. Petr. We want to see Merab vs. Petr.’ You ain’t going to want to see anyone else other than me vs. Petr at the White House,” Sean O’Malley said on his YouTube channel.

The UFC White House card hasn’t been announced yet, but would a rematch between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan be the showdown fans are hoping to see at this historic event? Share your thoughts below.