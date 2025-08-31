Jack Della Maddalena Put on Alert as Islam Makhachev’s One Key Weapon Threatens UFC Welterweight Title Reign

Madison Square Garden is set to light up again as UFC 322 approaches in just over 2.5 months, and the buzz is already off the charts. As a result, all eyes are on the headline clash between former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, making his welterweight debut, and reigning powerhouse Jack Della Maddalena, promising what could be a battle of contrasting styles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Makhachev, a protégé of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and teammate of Khabib, has earned his reputation through relentless pressure and wrestling dominance. Meanwhile, ‘JDM’ is a striking dynamo who earlier this year dethroned Islam Makhachev’s occasional sparring partner and former welterweight king Belal Muhammad.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Islam Makhachev can top Jack Della Maddalena

With November 15 fast approaching, analysts, critics, and fans alike are dissecting the super welterweight showdown. While Makhachev enters as the fan favorite, Jack Della Maddalena’s striking arsenal raises plenty of questions. In this context, senior journalist Luke Thomas weighed in on the Russian standout’s tactical approach, citing his past bouts.

“But we saw in the Poirier fight how Makhachev’s opponents can be influenced by wrestling itself,” said Luke Thomas, “or even by the threat of wrestling—it limits what they can do in the standup. Can he do something similar to De Maddelena? And for a guy like Islam, if he moves up to the next weight class and wins a belt, does he reclaim the top pound-for-pound spot? There will be debate over that, but it’s certainly a question you have to wrestle with.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thomas referenced UFC 302, where Islam Makhachev faced Dustin Poirier. Even after a deep cut above his eye, the Dagestani phenom largely stayed upright, using his striking and movement. However, later, when Poirier’s stand-up threatened, Makhachev switched to wrestling to secure a submission—a strategy that Thomas sees potentially repeating against Jack Della Maddalena, where wrestling could prove decisive against the striking ace.

AD

Robert Whittaker points out potential challenges for Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

The buildup to UFC 322 has already split the MMA world into two clear camps: the Russian faction and the Australian-Kiwi faction. On one side, the Russian contingent rallies behind Islam Makhachev, with fighters and fans eager to settle the score against Jack Della Maddalena and avenge the defeat of their “Muslim Brother” Belal Muhammad, who fell to ‘JDM’earlier this year at UFC 315.

Meanwhile, the Australian-Kiwi camp throws its weight behind Jack Della Maddalena, who seeks to avenge his teammate and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, whom Islam Makhachev defeated twice. Adding to the momentum, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has also thrown his support behind Della Maddalena, emphasizing that Makhachev enters the fight with “everything to lose.” During his appearance on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker shared his prediction:

“I’m gonna go Jack. I think he has that x-factor; I think he has the gut, the grit, the determination to fight the takedowns, to fight the takedown attacks that Islam is gonna go for. And I think in a striking fight straight up, Jack is better,” Whittaker said. “I think he wins in the hands. I think Jack’s got the better game to strike over five rounds than Islam does as well, especially if Islam is trying to go for takedowns during the fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s worth noting that oddsmakers currently lean toward Makhachev, but the betting gap has narrowed in recent weeks, reflecting growing confidence in Della Maddalena’s chances. Should he win, he would not only cement his reign at welterweight but also disrupt the UFC’s pound-for-pound hierarchy—potentially knocking Makhachev off the No. 1 spot he reclaimed after UFC 302.

With Robert Whittaker’s fresh verdict adding more intrigue to the rivalry, how do you see the clash between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 playing out? Drop your predictions and thoughts on this high-stakes showdown below.