Jack Della Maddalena Rallies for ‘Daniel Cormier Mute Button’ as UFC 319 Commentary Annoys Welterweight Champ

Jack Della Maddalena isn’t shy about speaking his mind. The UFC welterweight champion often carries himself with quiet intensity, but when something gets under his skin, he makes sure the world hears it. And this week, the Aussie took aim at two targets in one swing, Kayo Sports and Daniel Cormier’s UFC 319 commentary!

In a string of Instagram stories, Della Maddalena let loose. First came frustration with the broadcast service itself. “Every Sunday it takes me 25 minutes to order PPV on @kayosports You suck Kayo,” he wrote. For Australian viewers, Kayo is the central hub for UFC, but the champion’s complaint hit on a common frustration: lag, glitches, and clunky ordering.

Then came the jab that lit up social media. Sharing a screenshot of text, he posted, “There should be a button to turn off DC commentary during fights.” He then doubled down with the caption, “The only way Kayo can redeem themselves. DC mute button.”

The reference was unmistakable. Daniel Cormier, a former two-division UFC champion turned commentator, has often been accused of bias by fighters and fans alike. Back at UFC 314, he faced heavy backlash for siding with Alexander Volkanovski during his win over Diego Lopes.

Many fans thought Lopes deserved more credit, but Cormier disagreed as he fired back on social media with, “It was 4-1 brother no matter how much you like your guy and it was called that way. I know how to judge fights so I know not to watch and get impressed by big movements.”

The same pattern repeated earlier this year at UFC 313. That night, Magomed Ankalaev edged Alex Pereira in a razor-close fight. Daniel Cormier was blasted from both sides. Some fans accused him of favoring Pereira, while others swore he was pulling for Ankalaev. The former ‘double champ’ clapped back online with, “It’s so funny because you’re saying that [Pereira bias] I was getting this, you guys are so bad.”

via Imago Oct 31, 2018 – New York, New York, U.S. – DANIEL CORMIER during UFC 230 Open Workouts at Madison Square Garden. UFC 230: Open Workouts – ZUMAs277 20181031_tim_s277_046 Copyright: xJasonxSilvax

No matter what he says, the criticism seems to follow him from card to card. So here we are again. Jack Della Maddalena’s “mute button” post wasn’t just a jab, it was an echo of frustrations that have simmered among fans for a while.

Love him or hate him, Daniel Cormier’s commentary style is loud and unmistakably personal. He laughs, he jokes, he sometimes slips on fighter names. For some, that makes the broadcast human. For others, especially fighters who want their work analyzed without fluff, it’s just noise.

As such, Jack Della Maddalena’s critique adds a fresh layer to that ongoing debate. And with Khabib Nurmagomedov possibly dropping a massive hint about Islam Makhachev’s clash with the Aussie champion, it remains to be seen if Daniel Cormier’s commentary will once again become a point of contention!

‘The Eagle’ may have leaked Jack Della Maddalena’s highly anticipated clash with Islam Makhachev

The story now shifts from microphones to Madison Square Garden. Out of nowhere, Khabib Nurmagomedov may have let slip the UFC’s best-kept secret when Islam Makhachev versus Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight crown will take place.

The supposed leak came during a public appearance when ‘The Eagle’ confessed, “They promise us… But we have a deal with them. He’s gonna fight in Madison Square Garden, and they say yes.”

He even tried to backtrack mid-sentence, joking that Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, would be upset for revealing inside information. Yet the words were out there, and the hint was impossible to ignore.

If the fight does land in New York, the calendar points squarely to November. That’s when the UFC traditionally plants its flag at Madison Square Garden, with UFC 321 already locked for October in Abu Dhabi.

Now, with Makhachev’s welterweight bid seemingly set for Madison Square Garden, the spotlight only grows brighter. Will Daniel Cormier’s voice frame the narrative of that blockbuster clash, or will his words once again become part of the fight itself? Chime in with your thoughts in the comments!