Jack Della Maddalena’s Coach Reveals Unique Connection to Conor McGregor While Breaking Down His UFC 322 Advice

“He will be light work at this weight… He is a backpack at best. Nothing to fear. Fear not! Patience, fitness, and ferocity, and he is sparked unconscious inside the 5.” Conor McGregor issued these tips to reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena ahead of his upcoming title defense against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. As someone who knows the bright lights of MSG, and wants team Khabib Nurmagomedov to bite the dust, the Irishman is deeply invested in this matchup.

Fight week is now in full swing, with both fighters already settling into New York ahead of their clash at Madison Square Garden on November 15. Naturally, tensions are rising fast in the ‘Big Apple’ as the buildup intensifies. In addition, the story has gained extra intrigue after Jack Della Maddalena’s coach recently spoke about their connection with Conor McGregor in a new interview.

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach reflects on his connection with Conor McGregor

Receiving advice from a legend like Conor McGregor proved to be a pivotal moment for Jack Della Maddalena and his coach Ben Vickers, alongside twin brothers Jon-Bernard Kairouz and Nick Kairouz, ahead of the UFC 322 event. During the interview, the elder brother asked coach Vickers about “getting a message from ‘Mystic Mac.’”

“I used to, uh, have a bit to do with Conor back in the day, working for Cage Warriors. So, um, I’ve known Conor since before his rise, but it’s obviously really cool. Again, he’s another person reaching out to support the boys in our little shed in Wilton,” said JDM’s coach. Before joining the UFC, Conor McGregor made a name for himself in the European circuit, capturing two division belts. His success in CWFC significantly raised his profile and ultimately led to his signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Later in the interview, Jack Della Maddalena joined for a short segment, where host Bernard Kairouz asked him about ‘The Notorious’s message, which he described as a “pretty funny” moment. Receiving support through a voice message and calling the Irishman a “core hero,” Maddalena said, “So, it’s yeah, cool to hear someone like that talk to me, give me props and give me route to victory… I liked what he said. You know, going in there being ferocious, trusting the fitness, and going after him.”

Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

Even though it has been over four years since Conor McGregor last stepped into the octagon, he still looks ready to compete. Reports suggest that the Irishman is training and preparing for a potential return next year. He is now admired by Jack Della Maddalena, who recently shared his verdict on McGregor’s rival, which the Irishman would likely appreciate.

JDM shares who he would choose between Craig Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Alongside Ben Vickers, Jack Della Maddalena works with a talented roster of coaches, including Australian BJJ legend and two-time ADCC silver medallist Craig Jones, who is also in his corner. Renowned not only for his skill but also for bringing a lively, fun energy, Jones has joined JDM in New York to support him ahead of his bout with Islam Makhachev.

In a recent candid interview with Bernard Kairouz, Jack Della Maddalena discussed Craig Jones’ role and the value he brings to the fight. He revealed, “I mean, he’s just so, he really knows grappling, obviously, can really break it down, break down the techniques of the battle. So, yeah, he’s helped me out a lot, a lot of small details, and he’s sort of taught me, I guess, where different battles were going to be won and lost.”

When asked whether he would prefer Craig Jones or Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, JDM chose, “Craig Jones,” praising Jones for his balanced approach to work and life, while noting ‘the Eagle’ is known for his strict discipline. Still, JDM hopes Conor McGregor will step in to “show us how it’s done” as he prepares to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.