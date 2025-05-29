Jack Della Maddalena Slips Final Confirmation on Islam Makhachev Fight

After capturing the UFC welterweight title earlier this month at UFC 315 with a win over Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena wasted no time in making his intentions known. The newly crowned champion didn’t just silence his critics—he drew a clear line in the sand. He’s not interested in tune-up fights or lower-tier contenders. His focus is locked on the pound-for-pound king: Islam Makhachev.

The Russian, who has ruled the lightweight division with a dominant 15-fight win streak, declared his next goal following UFC 315—“time to become double champion.” Jack Della Maddalena was quick to respond, embracing the challenge and calling Islam Makhachev a “beautiful challenge” before boldly inviting him to “come get it.” For ‘JDM’, this isn’t just about testing himself against the best. It’s personal. He’s out to settle a score on behalf of his fellow Australian and featherweight GOAT, Alexander Volkanovski, whom the Russian defeated twice.

Although the UFC brass, including Dana White, has yet to make the fight official, Jack Della Maddalena has made his position unmistakably clear. Doubling down on his callout, the Australian once again made his case to the promotion during a recent appearance on Back Chat Studios.

When asked who he expects to face next, he confidently stated, “It’s going to be Islam Makhachev, I’m almost certain, which is good. I’m going to get back for Volk.” As for when fans can expect his first title defense, ‘JDM’ left no room for doubt: “I don’t know where at this point, but it will be this year,” said Jack Della Maddalena.

Della Maddalena not only seized the welterweight crown at UFC 315 but also called out the pound-for-pound king, obliterating the hype around what fans dubbed “Conor vs. Khabib 2.0.” The dream matchup fizzled when JDM took down Islam Makhachev’s longtime training partner, Belal Muhammad. The American-Palestinian’s defeat opened the door for Islam to finally make his move to the welterweight division.

Muhammad’s loss of the strap clears the path ahead. Jack Della Maddalena initially aimed to defend his title against the Russian in front of a home crowd in Perth, but plans have changed. The Australian standout aims for the biggest stage: the bright lights of the iconic Madison Square Garden.

How does Jack Della Maddalena plan to stop Islam Makhachev from achieving double champion status? Hear it directly from the Australian champion.

Jack Della Maddalena is set to join forces with Alexander Volkanovski against Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski dominated the featherweight division for years and now aims to become a two-division champion. The Aussie faced lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in early 2023, driven by ambition. ‘The Great’ electrified the packed house at Perth’s RAC Arena, taking on the Dagestani phenom in a battle that left fans and critics buzzing about its intensity.

When the final horn sounded, the judges favored Islam Makhachev, giving Volk a narrow decision loss. They faced off again that year at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Alexander Volkanovski took the fight on short notice, giving him minimal time to prepare. Makhachev, who faced him in the Octagon before, quickly ended the fight in the first round with a brutal head kick knockout.

With those two losses behind him, ‘The Great’ may step up to help. Jack Della Maddalena, the new welterweight champion, prepares for his first title defense. He’s determined to settle the score with Islam Makhachev for Alexander Volkanovski.

“Yeah, 100 percent, I definitely plan to,” ‘JDM’ told The West Sport. “After the last two fights, I’ve spent a bit of time in Woolongong. So yeah, I think, [it will] probably be the first stop to go to Woolongong, talk to Volk, see what he reckons.”

Can JDM rise to the occasion and become the man to finally break Makhachev’s long-standing dominance? Could this be the moment the Dagestani star tastes defeat for the first time in nearly a decade? Share your take below.