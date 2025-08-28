Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev UFC Date and Venue Confirmed in Insider’s Bold Announcement

The pieces of the puzzle are finally clicking into place. For months, fans wondered if Islam Makhachev’s leap to welterweight would happen this year. Now, a trusted voice has broken the silence, and the news points straight to the iconic venue in New York!

Makhachev’s clash with Jack Della Maddalena has been teased, speculated on, and demanded by the fighters themselves. But now, an insider has gone beyond whispers, making a bold proclamation that has the MMA world buzzing.

Speaking on a recent interview with Submission Radio, Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, didn’t mince words. When asked if November at MSG (Madison Square Garden) was still the target, he replied with certainty, “Listen, at the end of the day, the fight is done. But like I always respectful to the promotion, it’s their job. They didn’t announce the fight. But I know this, by the end of the year, Australia going to have no champions.”

The Dominance MMA CEO, who manages stars like Kayla Harrison and Justin Gaethje alongside Makhachev, rarely speaks without intent. His claim isn’t just about Makhachev dethroning Maddalena, it’s about reshaping the entire title landscape.

As such, Abdelaziz didn’t stop there. He hinted at Kayla Harrison’s looming showdown with Amanda Nunes, stating during the recent interview, “Kayla is going to fight December or January and she will beat Amanda and send her back to retirement. After that, hopefully she can defend her first title after she beat Amanda at the White House. This is the plan. She’s the only American Champion.”

via Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission DÃ Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_045 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

In fact, Islam Makhachev himself admitted earlier this summer that the Maddalena fight is “90 percent” agreed upon for November. UFC 322 hasn’t been announced yet, but history suggests Madison Square Garden will host the annual November card.

So, with Harrison vs Nunes reportedly being worked on for December or January, and other title fights like Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja and a superfight between Weili Zhang and Valentina Shevchenko also being rumored, it looks like UFC 322 will feature at least one more title fight in the co-main slot, although it’s just speculation at this point.

With Makhachev chasing greatness, Maddalena defending national pride, and other divisions circling their own title clashes, the stage is set for what could turn out to be a blockbuster move by the promotion. However, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov, there are quite a few threats in the welterweight division for his protégé!

Khabib Nurmagomedov lays out the dangers that await Islam Makhachev at 170lbs

‘The Eagle’ knows the path at 170 pounds won’t be straightforward. In a recent interview with Kamil Gadzhiyev, Khabib Nurmagomedov identified the names that demand respect. According to him, “In the welterweight division, I see Shavkat (Rakhmonov) as someone who commands respect and brings real risk, Shavkat, Belal (Muhammad). Ian Garry, I wouldn’t consider him such a serious threat.”

He brushed aside certain contenders, particularly Sean Brady, due to “stylistically” being a favorable matchup for Makhachev, but pointed out that “Shavkat, Belal, and Maddalena (are)” the most pressing threats.

That brings us back to the champion himself. According to ‘The Eagle’, “He’s fought wrestlers, strikers and physically strong guys. He’s passed every test, 9-0 UFC champion, and he trains with the same team that prepared (Alexander) Volkanovski for Islam. Putting all that together, I see a very dangerous opponent.”

The list is telling. Maddalena has already shared the cage with Ramazan Emeev, Gilbert Burns, and Belal Muhammad. He’s also fought long-range strikers like Kevin Holland, passing each test with composure. It’s a detail many overlook. The Australian hasn’t been handed easy fights. Every style has been thrown at him, and he’s adapted at every turn.

So, the stage at Madison Square Garden looks destined for fireworks, but the narratives couldn’t be more divided. Ali Abdelaziz paints a picture of inevitable dominance, claiming “by the end of the year, Australia going to have no champions.” Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, offers a sterner reminder: Jack Della Maddalena is no paper king, and the road at 170 is filled with predators like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Belal Muhammad!