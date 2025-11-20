Jack Della Maddalena’s Coach Addresses Bad Cornering Allegations Against Him at UFC 322

Coach Ben Vickers really sounded like a broken record during the Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev UFC 322 main event. “We knew this was going to happen…just move your feet a bit more and get the jab a bit busier, please,” he said at the end of round 1. As the rounds progressed, and the scenes in the cage repeated, all the former champion received was different reiterations of the same message. Get busier on the feet, jab more, hurt him more, don’t get caught in his half-guard, and then stay there – the directions were easier said than done. This begs the question: was JDM’s corner not up to the task? Ben Vickers has now come forward to answer that.

When the fight ended with a 50-45 unanimous decision win for Makhachev, Della Maddalena’s face did not wear any damage. It wore a look of thorough defeat. So, who is to blame for that subpar showing? Many, like UFC legend Matt Brown, criticized Jack Della Maddalena’s corner. Ben Vickers begs to differ.

Coach Ben Vickers addresses criticism after Jack Della Maddalena’s loss at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, recently spoke with Submission Radio about their UFC 322 loss. From the outset, Vickers stressed that he and Jack had covered a lot during training camp, so he felt confident that once his fighter stepped into the cage, he “technically” knew what he was doing. “I don’t really feel it was my role as a coach in that fight to technically guide Jack. He knew what he was supposed to do on that day,” explained the British-Australian coach.

That said, while Ben Vickers’ statement might look good on paper, it contrasts with how coaches like Khabib Nurmagomedov guide their fighters in the cage, offering technical advice on takedowns or maintaining control over opponents. At the same time, Vickers has yet to speak with Jack, as he has not returned to Australia.

In the heat of the moment, he wasn’t entirely sure what he had said to Jack, given the anxiety and pressure of the situation. Still, Ben Vickers made certain on Submission Radio that, “But I know there was technical advice early, because I remember after the first round, I said to Jack: he got held down for the entire round, essentially. And I was like, ‘Don’t worry, mate. We knew this was going to happen. We knew he was going to be on the floor. Let’s move the feet… get on the jab. Let’s try not to stand in front of, you know, that.’ But I could see that it wasn’t a technical issue. It was, you know, I realized as the fight was progressing, that it was more motivation.”

Let’s look at the specifics here. Yes, Jack could not get his patented striking going, thanks to Makhachev’s heavy leg kicks that compromised his lead leg early on. Islam made the fight southpaw vs southpaw on the feet, which worked in his favor. Maddalena’s corner did not have an answer to that. Because, by Team Khabib’s own words, Della Maddalena put up a tough fight.

Everything they did in camp to counter Islam’s grappling, Jack did in the cage, even if not to perfection. He avoided getting submitted, which even Dustin Poirier, the man who bloodied Makhachev on the feet, could not do. Islam even said that Jack is an elite athlete who could come back and win the title one day. His coach, Javier Mendez, believes the same and wants fans to see what Jack does to his next opponent. Then, the naysayers will realise that it was not that Jack was bad, but rather that Islam was just that good. This is where Della Maddalena’s corner came up short.

While Vickers believes technical advice was given, it was to enforce a game plan that was essentially obsolete after the first two rounds. How could he get his striking going with a compromised lead leg?

Regardless of whether technical advice was given, the outcome remains a tough reality for the coach and his team. Beyond Ben Vickers, BJJ legend Craig Jones, and Islam Makhachev‘s former opponent, Alexander Volkanovski, played key roles in Jack Della Maddalena’s camp. Despite their support, the Australian star fell short, underscoring the critical need for stronger communication within the team.

JDM’s coach admits to being one of the least-qualified trainers in UFC history

There’s a common belief that “coaches don’t play,” and in MMA, this is evident in how many of the most successful coaches have limited personal fighting experience. Take, for example, Javier Mendez, the coach of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He began his coaching career after 2006, following a 2-1 fight record, and went on to train numerous elite fighters, including Nurmagomedov and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, among many other notable names.

In contrast, Jack Della Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, has a very different background. According to the online database Tapology, Vickers holds a professional MMA record of 0-2. “I have no credentials, none,” Vickers told ESPN. “I have no fight career to fall back on. I’m not a lifelong martial artist. I believe I deserve to be here, but I don’t know how I got here.”

Despite this, Jack Della Maddalena has built an impressive UFC career, remaining undefeated in the promotion until facing Islam Makhachev. Similarly, Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick had no fighting background: he was a collegiate football player and only joined the MMA world after finishing his college football career.

So, what’s your take on Jack Della Maddalena’s coach in light of UFC 322? Do you think a single bad fight is enough to define his coach and team? Should he try something different and move to a more experienced outlet like City Kickboxing or Xtreme Couture? Share your opinion below.