Jailton Almeida Breaks Silence on UFC Treatment After Being Fired for Lackluster Performances

The cut signals a new beginning for former UFC star Jailton Almeida. Earlier this month, in a shocking move, Dana White & Co. parted ways with the No. 8-ranked heavyweight contender after an 11-fight run with the promotion. However, the UFC did not publicly explain the decision to cut a ranked contender. Still, several experts believe the reason behind it was Almeida’s lackluster performance at UFC Vegas 113 against Rizvan Kuniev. That defeat marked his second consecutive loss. Even so, he remained the same fighter who had earned four Performance of the Night bonuses during his 11-fight UFC career.

Naturally, the move caught many fans and analysts off guard. The Brazilian had built an impressive record against tough competitors, and many expected the UFC to give him another opportunity to prove himself. Instead, the promotion decided to move on. Now, just one week later, Jailton Almeida has addressed the situation publicly for the first time.

Jailton Almeida responds to his UFC release with class

“Guys, I’m here to thank all of you who cheer for me, who celebrate with me, and who followed my journey in the UFC,” Jailton Almeida said in Portuguese in an Instagram video. “I feel very fulfilled to be part of this organization. Thanks to the entire UFC staff, everyone who helped me and gave that support. Everyone was polite and treated me very well.

“It’s not these two losses that will define who I am. I’m a dedicated, focused, determined guy. Humble, as I’ve always been.”

Even though Jailton Almeida holds no ill will toward the UFC, it’s important to note that the promotion has actively released fighters it considers less exciting or those from regions such as Russia, where athletes have historically generated lower broadcast revenue for the company. Since signing its new broadcasting deal with Paramount, the UFC appears to have accelerated the release of such fighters at an unprecedented rate. Regardless, Almeida is already looking to the future rather than dwelling on the setback.

“Now it’s time to think about new challenges and chase new dreams,” he added. “So we’re going to do it my way. There will be news very soon. I’ll be back on the scene again. To everyone who supports me, we’re in this together. Keep believing. It’s punches to the head.”

Since entering the Paramount deal in 2026, the UFC has cut many well-known fighters. Fighters like Javid Basharat, Rinat Fakhretdinov, Alex Morono, Adam Fugitt, Rafael Cerqueira, Lucas Almeida and many more have faced the axe in just the past couple of months.

After the Paramount agreement, the promotion has increasingly focused on fighters who consistently deliver finishes. Still, despite ‘Malhadinho’ recording seven finishes in his 11 UFC fights, the UFC released the 34-year-old, showing just how fast the organization is moving.

MMA stars show support for Almeida amid UFC departure

While the UFC has spent the past few months cutting fighters who rely heavily on wrestling or have fewer finishes, few expected them to release Jailton Almeida. Even with a wrestling-focused style, the Brazilian had managed to deliver several big knockouts.

This latest move by the promotion also puts added pressure on other heavyweights, like Marcus Buchecha, who still hasn’t opened his win account in the UFC, having lost one and drawn the other.

In ‘Malhadinho’s latest post (now deleted), Buchecha showed his support, writing, “Good job, Malhadinho, you said it all.” Additionally, the freshly axed Dagestani star Rinat Fakhretdinov also raised a hand emoji to express support for Jailton Almeida.

Right now, the heavyweight division appears to be losing depth, with few exciting contenders making a significant impact. Meanwhile, champion Tom Aspinall is taking an extended break to recover from a double eye-poke injury that required surgery. So, who can step up and revitalize the division?