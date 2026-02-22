Jailton Almeida Ditches Rousey vs. Carano Co-Main Opportunity For Russian MMA Promotion After UFC Exit

The UFC’s heavyweight division is moving in all the wrong directions. Jailton Almeida was released after he suffered a loss against Rizvan Kuniev earlier this month at UFC Vegas 113. A little less than a week has passed, and Almeida has been signed by ACA, formerly known as ACB. The heavyweight fighter was reportedly also offered a co-main event spot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Almeida was offered a fight against Junior Dos Santos for the MVP of the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano super fight. Dos Santos, being a former UFC heavyweight champion and the superfight already reeking of nostalgia, many eyes would have been on Almeida’s eyes if he hadn’t turned down the fight because of ACA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jailton Almeida heads to ACA

“Jailton Almeida Was Offered The Co Main Event Spot To Fight Junior Dos Santos on MVP For The Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano Super Fight But Ultimately Turned It Down For ACA,” wrote MMA content creator ‘Kevin’ of Krazy Kev MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Jailton Almeida heads to Russia’s premier organization, the 34-Year-old was largely dominant for much of his UFC tenure. However, back-to-back losses and a lackluster streak of fights result in what will be his UFC pink slip. His only UFC losses came against Kuniev, Alexander Volkov, and Curtis Blaydes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

It’s unclear when, where, or against whom Almeida will debut after his UFC exit. The current ACA heavyweight champion is Alikhan Vakhaev, who most recently competed in November. Almeida would try to chase Vakhev in the new promotion. However, it would have been fascinating to see Almeida face a former champion in his division. Dos Santos was once among the elite of the heavyweight ranks and has also shared the cage with and defeated Derrick Lewis.

With that said, Almeida is not the only notable fighter to fall victim to the UFC’s cut-throat approach to releases in recent weeks and months. Fans first caught a glimpse of the promotion’s hardening policy on entertainment when Rinat Fakhretdinov was released from the UFC despite boasting an undefeated record in the Octagon. Even Javid Basharat was cut by the promotion despite winning his last fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Dana White wasn’t a fan of Almeida’s fighting style, which he pointed out after the Brazilian’s fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC 321, MMA fans did not expect the UFC to release Almeida after his most recent loss.

Jailton Almeida breaks the silence after UFC release

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a delicious bit of “what-if” drama hovering over Jailton Almeida’s exit that almost sounds fictional. Before the release chatter grew loud, Almeida was reportedly offered a co-main event slot attached to the high-profile Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano spectacle — the kind of placement fighters dream about. He turned it down.

In an ideal world, MMA should be a sport based on merit, but the reality is that its biggest promotion is a content machine driven by finishes, entertainment value, and the constant influx of new talent from Dana White’s Contender Series. The UFC let go of ‘Malhadinho’ following back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkov and Kuniev, and took to social media on Friday to address the news for the first time.

”Guys, I’m here to thank all of you who cheer for me, who celebrate with me, and who followed my journey in the UFC,” Almeida said in Portuguese. “I had 11 fights, 4 ‘Performance of the Night’ , and I feel very fulfilled to be part of this organization. Thanks to the entire UFC staff, everyone who helped me, and gave me that support. Everyone was polite and treated me very well.

“It’s not these two losses that will define who I am. I’m a dedicated, focused, determined guy. Humble, as I’ve always been.”

Almeida was victorious in eight of those 11 UFC appearances, finishing his opponent on seven occasions. But his lack of entertainment in the fight was probably the reason for his release.

Perhaps Almeida will find his way back to the Octagon eventually, but in the interim, there are still big fights available for the 34-year-old Brazilian.