Jake Paul Disgusts Netflix Viewers With His Actions After Nate Diaz’s Loss to Mike Perry

In a potential Fight of the Night, Nate Diaz and Mike Perry delivered a bloody scrap for the Netflix viewers to remember. But after the fight, Jake Paul left a sour taste in the audience’s mouth with his bizarre antics during the post-fight interviews.

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Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry at the co-main event of the Rousey vs. Carano card was expected to be a violent encounter, and both fighters delivered. From the opening bell, the two welterweights made it clear they wouldn’t hold back and immediately started exchanging heavy shots. However, Perry landed with far more precision and eventually battered the Stockton native. Diaz’s corner ultimately decided he was unfit to continue, giving Mike Perry a second-round TKO victory via corner stoppage.

The fight itself was highly entertaining, but ‘The Problem Child’ ended up creating a strange moment afterward. After the announcer declared Perry the winner, Jake Paul took some blood from Nate Diaz’s cut forehead and spread it under his own eyes. After that, Paul made a cross sign as well, creating a very peculiar scene during the Netflix event.

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Paul’s antics may have caught some viewers off guard. But truth be told, MMA fans are no strangers to unsettling moments like this. Most notably, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold smeared a copious amount of blood on Paulo Costa’s face during their UFC 278 co-main event on August 20, 2022. Reporters later asked Rockhold about the incident, to which he replied that he wanted to assert dominance over Costa, whom he believed was a “lesser man.”

Well, in Jake Paul’s case, the situation appeared to be very different since he seemed to share the moment out of respect for his former boxing opponent. Regardless, many fans watching the incident unfold live on Netflix were clearly disgusted by ‘El Gallo’s antics and didn’t mince words while expressing how grossed out they felt.

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Jake Paul leaves fans repulsed after Nate Diaz’s loss against Mike Perry at the Netflix event

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “That’s disgusting.” Another user alleged that both fighters are suffering from CTE, hence they didn’t mind pulling off the antics: “When CTE meets the King of CTE.”

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Well, Nate Diaz has been through many bloody wars during his tenure in the UFC. Because of his scar tissue, the Stockton native often bled from his face, and fighters like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Leon Edwards repeatedly damaged that area of his face in their fights. Diaz, constantly absorbing damage in brutal encounters, fans suggested that he might be suffering from an undiagnosed case of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

On the other hand, Jake Paul’s alleged CTE issues became a talking point after his fight with Anthony Joshua. During their boxing match, the Brit’s powerful punch crushed ‘The Problem Child’s jaw, prompting him to undergo major surgery. Since then, fans have linked Paul’s strange antics to CTE after Joshua’s thunderous knockout last year.

Bringing up the same point, one fan wrote, “I think Joshua done something to this boy.” Following that, another user mentioned the British heavyweight superstar and pleaded with Joshua to knock Paul out once again: “AJ gotta knock his a** out again after that.”

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Amid the comments about Jake Paul possibly having CTE, another user interestingly wrote, “Not the first time he’s spread the blood of his enemy on his face.” Now, the fan didn’t mention any specific incident, but Paul spitting blood from his mouth after the Joshua fight went viral online. However, that was his own blood and not his opponent’s.

Lastly, another fan commented about a possible Paul vs. Diaz fight: “Jake literally owns Nate. Nate can’t do anything about it. S—s sad ngl.” Well, Jake Paul has been interested in an MMA bout against Nate Diaz for quite some time. And after the Stockton native lost against Perry, ‘El Gallo’ might gain even more confidence that he can actually go toe-to-toe with the former UFC fighter inside a cage.

That said, even though Jake Paul managed to unsettle many Netflix viewers, the virality of those moments could encourage him to repeat such antics again in the future. And at this point, it seems pretty clear that ‘El Gallo’ would likely do it again if it brings more attention to his events.