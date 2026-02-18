Jake Paul Pressured to Add Chris Hemsworth to Ronda Rousey’s Netflix Card After MMA Tease Excites Fans

Superfight announcements used to be the loudest thing in combat sports. Now, sometimes a throwaway comment from a Hollywood A-lister steals the spotlight. With Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano already shaking up the MMA world on Netflix under Jake Paul‘s MVP banner, the conversation has taken an unexpected—and perhaps strange—turn.

Because, while fans were still debating legacy and promotion wars, Chris Hemsworth nonchalantly stated that a part of him wants to put himself through a real fight. Not movie choreography. The real deal. And as expected, the timelines suddenly lit up.

Chris Hemsworth’s MMA tease has fans dragging Jake Paul into the mix

“A part of me wants to, though, actually. I mean, I’ve trained a lot and sparred a lot over the years, but you know, within the realm of not killing each other,” Hemsworth admitted on Complex’s Family Style Fortune Cookies.

“And I’d love to just, one day, go, ‘Right, what have I gotten here?’ And I’ll probably end up flat on my back, starry eyes.”

It sounded humble. Perhaps even self-deprecating. But the internet didn’t see it that way. Almost immediately, fans started asking him to fight under Jake Paul’s MVP banner. As a user wrote, “Fight on the Rousey-Carano card. He can fight Chris Evans.”

Another commented, “Jake Paul vs. Chris Hemsworth on Netflix now that Jake’s company is doing MMA fights there 🔥.” Someone else suggested, “He can join the Misfits card fr.” In other words, if MVP is already breaking tradition, why not go all in?

Not everybody was sold. Some fans saw the fantasy and hit the brakes. “Lmao, it’s too late. He is in his 40s, and it’s too late to start it.” Another was far more blunt: “He would get f—— destroyed.” For every dream matchup, there was a reminder that cinema muscles and cage fighting are not the same currency.

Then came the chaotic crowd. “Heavyweight sucks anyway; let’s bring in a ton of random celebs and athletes and bring in some new viewers for the sport.” Another joked, “Bro has fought aliens, gods, and Thanos… now he wants a ranked contender.”

Perhaps the most telling reaction of all: “Dana White somewhere, smiling like, ‘Let’s talk.'” It’s half parody and half possibility. That is the weird realm in which combat sports currently exist. Jake Paul is promoting the first MMA card on Netflix. Ronda Rousey is returning outside of the UFC to fight Gina Carano.

And now Thor has floated the idea of entering a cage. Is it realistic? Perhaps not. Is that ridiculous? A bit. However, in an era where spectacle and sport are constantly clashing, even a casual Chris Hemsworth comment feels like a possible co-main event waiting to happen. But who will he be fighting?

The Thor actor names his possible opponents and favorites

That lingering “Let’s talk” atmosphere becomes even funnier when you hear how Chris Hemsworth envisions his debut. When Halle Berry asked who he’d fight, he didn’t name a current opponent or single out a YouTube competitor. He acted strategically.

“One of the ones that retired a long time ago, and I could just run away from them until they got tired, and then, bam,” he said.

It was spoken with a grin, but it highlighted something important: he recognizes the difference between training hard and really walking into danger. He wasn’t joking about his enthusiasm for the sport, though. When asked about his favorite fighters, Chris Hemsworth immediately mentioned Georges St. Pierre and Alexander Volkanovski.

“Georges St-Pierre, I love. Because he’s one of the all-time greats but seems like a gentleman. An intelligent soul, as well.

I like Alexander Volkanovski, Australian, good friend of mine.”

These are not casual names. GSP is one of the best to have ever done it, a former multi-time welterweight champion with one of the longest title reigns in UFC history. Volkanovski is a two-time featherweight champion and one of Australia’s finest combat exports.

That context makes the whole thing even more layered. Chris Hemsworth is more than simply a Hollywood star flirting with violence; he has clearly been paying attention. But it would be interesting to see if he actually acts on this MMA knowledge and gets in the cage for one big fight.