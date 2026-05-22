Jake Paul’s MVP Issues Conor McGregor Warning to Dana White Ahead of His UFC Return

Conor McGregor is finally set to make his long-awaited return. And Jake Paul-led MVP sees it as a major business opportunity. ‘The Mac’ will take on Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11 during International Fight Week. UFC CEO Dana White announced the blockbuster matchup on Saturday, coinciding with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s ringwalk at MVP’s first MMA event. But the timing of the announcement raised eyebrows, with Paul’s business partner calling the move unusual.

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“I viewed it as just confusing,” Nakisa Bidarian told Ariel Helwani. “Why would you do that during what is clearly a massive event in sports… What is the objective? Was it because you didn’t want people to really pay attention to Conor McGregor coming back? Was there some criticism you were expecting because the opponent fights at 145 or 155? And Conor’s walking around at 185? Honestly, it made no sense to me… I felt bad for Conor.

“I’m so happy he’s back. He’s the biggest personality the sport has ever had. The number one revenue driver the sport has ever had. So great for the business. Great for UFC. Great for fans. Give him his own moment. Give him a big announcement. Have him there. Do a press conference. Do something. I didn’t see the announcement, but what I’m told [is that] it was an Instagram live with like AirPods or Samsung AirPods.”

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When asked whether Most Valuable Promotions intends to sign Conor McGregor in the future, Bidarian quickly laid bare his intentions, which sounded more like a warning to Dana White.

“If the day comes that Conor McGregor is a free agent, we will do everything in our power to work with him,” Bidarian added. “And that’s to work with him to do his own events. That’s to work with him to fight Jake Paul in boxing and MMA. That’s to try to make Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz and ensure they get the vast majority of the revenue. Conor’s biggest payday of his career by far is fighting Floyd Mayweather. The one time he wasn’t within the framework and pay system of his current employer.

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“I know he knows that. And I know he knows the power that he has as a brand. And I hope we’re able to help him in that one day if and when he’s a free agent.”

While Bidarian appears to be acting oblivious about why White chose the timing for the announcement, it’s clear that the UFC CEO Dana White intended to divert attention from the MVP event. Jake Paul himself wasn’t happy about it and went off on the promotion for it. But still, he is right about the quality of the announcement itself. Dana White often does Instagram Live for such announcements instead of big press conferences.

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It helps the company save money, obviously. Whereas something similar half a decade ago would have had a full presser. In any case, Conor McGregor currently has two fights left in his contract with the UFC. The first, of course, will be his rematch against Max Holloway, and the second will come next year if things go according to plan. By that time, however, he will be 38 or 39, depending on when the second fight happens.

When McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017, he pocketed at least $30 million in purse. While it was dwarfed by Mayweather’s own $100 million, it was the largest amount of money ‘The Mac’ made from fighting in the UFC. If MVP ends up signing Conor McGregor after the latter’s two fights are up, it has to be for more than $30 million.

This puts UFC in a tough spot. If they want to retain McGregor at the presumed age of 39, they will have to shell out the same or more. The likelihood of that appears low, but it’s something MVP has shown they are willing to do. They signed Nate Diaz for his fight against Mike Perry at the age of 41, so if they are willing to pay McGregor, there’s no reason why that can’t happen.

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In the meantime, Conor McGregor has broken his silence since the comeback announcement.

Conor McGregor claims he is ‘better than ever’ after comeback reveal

Following the announcement of his long-awaited return against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11, the former two-division champion shared an emotional message with fans on Instagram.

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“Thank you for all the love, support, and encouragement over the last few days, people,” McGregor wrote. “I am feeling very energized entering intense training camp because of it!”

The Irishman has been sidelined since suffering a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Despite the lengthy layoff, McGregor insists he is entering this comeback stronger than ever.

“I am better than ever, and I relish the opportunity to once again show my mastery in martial arts to the world,” he added.

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McGregor faces Holloway in a rematch nearly 13 years after defeating him in their first meeting. The Irishman was supposed to return against Michael Chandler in June last year. But he injured his toe and had to withdraw from the fight. The pair wanted to settle the score on the UFC White House card, but that didn’t happen.

There’s a small chance that McGregor’s last fight in the UFC could be against Chandler.

The UFC will have to start paying attention, as MVP now has its eyes set on the biggest star on its roster. With deep pockets and backing from Netflix, MVP clearly has what it takes to become UFC’s doom.