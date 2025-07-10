Jake Paul Sends Powerful Gesture After Ben Askren ‘Dies 4 Times’ in Scary Health Battle

After battling a deadly sickness for over a month, Ben Askren finally gave an update that relieved the fighting community. The 40-year-old was hospitalized after a Staphylococcus infection turned to pneumonia. To stabilize his respiration, he was put under ECMO and was later advised to get a double lung transplant. Thankfully, things worked out for the former Bellator FC champion, and he successfully underwent the transplantation surgery. And during his journey through the medical troubles, Askren received support from many, including Jake Paul.

Earlier, when it was revealed that Askren’s insurance company wasn’t going to cover the transplantation expenses, ‘The Problem Child’ took to social media and lashed out at the firm. He stated, “It’s just insane. Insurance is a f—scam, and it’s so sad. And right when you need these companies, they’re not there, and it’s f—– up.” Paul even turned on Dana White, calling him out for not helping his former fighter.

Weighing in on the financial aid to help cover Askren’s medical bills, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer revealed, “I was obviously super busy this week, so we’re figuring out the donation now.” And his disappointment with the UFC head honcho was pretty clear. He continued, “But none of these people, like Dana [White] or anyone, are stepping in. So I feel like I have to do something. And that’s really all it is.”

Now, Ben Askren shared a video on Instagram wherein he announced that he was on the path to recovery. He said, “Whenever this is all the way over, I actually just read through my wife’s journal ’cause I don’t remember anything from May 28th to July 2. No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened. We’ll kind of go through it all. I just read through my wife’s journal. It’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous. So, I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds… It was almost like I got to have my own funeral. … The outpouring of love from the wrestling community was just amazing. It felt so good.” And finally, he thanked the fighting community for all the support that he got.

As he stumbled across the post by Askren, Jake Paul provided a shoutout to the former ONE Championship and Bellator FC champion. Taking to X, ‘The Problem Child’ wrote, “Shout out to Ben Askren. Just proved that he’s one of the toughest fighters of all time.” And the boxer’s feelings resonated with the fans in the comments section.

Of course, Paul wasn’t the only one who commended Askren upon his massive victory. When ‘Funky’ shared the latest update with the world, many prominent entities decided to react in the comments section of the IG post. Let’s see who they were and what they had to say.

The fighting community reacts to Ben Askren’s victory over his health issues

Soon after Askren shared the video on Instagram, Daniel Cormier took to the comments section and wrote, “We love you, buddy! You’re a fighter; it’s why you are fighting back! Thank god we still have you.” The former welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, sent three folded hands. Carla Esparza and Philip Rowe also cheered for the former ONE champion.

But the shocker came when the legendary Chuck Norris came forth to pray for the mixed martial artist. He wrote, “Keep fighting, Ben. You’ve got this. You’ll continue to be in my prayers.” Even the PFL star, Bubba Jenkins, showered his love for Askren in the comments.

Despite having no memories for a month and battling severe pneumonia, Askren’s fight continues. Right now, he’s fighting to regain his strength. He’s learning the basics once again, and his rehabilitation has already begun. But what do you think of ‘The Problem Child’s shoutout for Askren? Do you think Askren can bounce back and resume his coaching activities in the near future?