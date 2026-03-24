Jake Paul Signs Alex Pereira’s Sister as Full Rousey vs. Carano Card Announced

With just a few months left, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) finally announced the entire card of their upcoming MMA event. With a star-studded main event and co-main event featuring Ronda Rousey and Francis Ngannou, the card was already taking shape. But to build more intrigue, the promotion added eight additional matchups, as Paul made a strategic move by signing former UFC champ Alex Pereira’s sister.

MVP has a reputation for pulling off boxing events like Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3. However, this time, in collaboration with Netflix, the Jake Paul-led promotion is set to enter the MMA world for the first time. And as it seems, they are not ready to leave any stones unturned.

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The event is set to go down on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in California, with Ronda Rousey fighting Gina Carano in the headliner bout. Not only that, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will return to face Philipe Lins in the co-main event. And just before that fight, the onlookers will get to see Nate Diaz and Mike Perry clashing in their MMA comeback. But that’s not all.

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Interestingly, one of the announced undercard matchups features a familiar name; someone related to a UFC superstar. And it is none other than Alex Pereira‘s sister, Aline Pereira, who has also signed with Paul’s promotion and will make her debut on the upcoming Netflix card. In front of her will be Canadian fighter Jade Masson-Wong (3-2).

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Now, for those unaware, Aline Pereira is the reigning Karate Combat flyweight champion. While she boasts an unblemished record (3-0) in Karate, Aline’s MMA record (2-2) is full of ups and downs. However, citing the Brazilian’s familiar connection with ‘Poatan’, Paul may want to leverage that to boost his promotion’s popularity.

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As such, Alex is arguably one of the standout MMA fighters in today’s world, who has already conquered the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. And if he beats Ciryl Gane in his upcoming interim heavyweight title fight, ‘Poatan’ could also become the first three-division UFC champion.

But is that all? As it seems, ‘The Problem Child’ has roped in some more exciting names for their inaugural MMA event.

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Who are the other standout fighters signed by Jake Paul for Rousey vs. Carano card?

The likes of Ronda Rousey, Francis Ngannou, and Nate Diaz still have the popularity they once had in the MMA community. However, Jake Paul didn’t want to solely bank on their matchups for the event’s success. And for that, he has signed more former UFC fighters. For starters, Junior Dos Santos, who once reigned as the UFC heavyweight champion, will be facing another ex-UFC fighter, Robelis Despaigne.

On top of that, there are more additions. Remember Muhammad Mokaev? Yes, the undefeated flyweight prospect, who the UFC released based on disciplinary issues. He is making a big move by joining hands with ‘The Problem Child’. In front of him will be the former ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes. Another popular name? Yes.

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Morales once had a buzzing rivalry with the inaugural UFC flyweight king Demetrious Johnson at ONE Championship. The two faced each other thrice, where the Brazilian won only once. Apart from them, former Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson is another name on the card, who will fight American Lorenz Larkin.

So, overall, the card seems promising. With a mixture of young and veteran fighters, it will be interesting to see how the card unfolds. On that note, what do you think of the card? Could the signing of such popular MMA names roll out a positive return for Jake Paul’s promotion? Only time will tell!