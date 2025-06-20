Jamahal Hill is known for his outspoken attitude and tendency to be brash in his verbiage. Fans often criticize the Chicago native for standing up for himself, even if he’s not completely justified in his stances; for example, his defense of his KO loss to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had fans calling him salty.

But there’s a reason why Jamahal Hill is so stand-off-ish in his current form. ‘Sweet Dreams’ opened up about a certain troubling incident that would leave an ordinary person skeptical about trusting anyone. In late 2023, Hill found himself at the center of an unexpected brawl, this time, with his own brother. So, who exactly is Jamahal Hill’s brother? And what really went down between them? Let’s dive in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Jamahal Hill’s brother?

As per TMZ, the man at the center of the drama is James Anthony Hill Jr., Jamahal’s brother. However, very little else is publicly known about Jamahal’s siblings. The former UFC champ has rarely spoken about his family beyond his kids. This makes James’s sudden entry into the spotlight all the more surprising.

AD

According to reports, Jamahal was arrested on November 27, 2023, after allegedly assaulting James during a heated dispute inside a home in Michigan. The police later confirmed that the charge was for misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamahal Hill (@sweet_dreams_jhill) Expand Post

Hill was released on bail and stayed silent at first. But with headlines piling up and fans demanding answers, he eventually broke his silence in a YouTube video. Before we get to that, let’s rewind and examine what sparked the violence in the first place.

What happened between Jamahal Hill & his brother?

Back in 2023, the light heavyweight phenom was a huge topic of interest among the MMA fan base after it was revealed that he and his brother James Hill were involved in a confrontation that literally came to blows. According to the police report, there was a general agreement between the Hill brothers, as James consented to clean the UFC star’s house for $300.

The house in question had been left untreated for some time. It was vacant and had no electricity, and the house reeked of rotten food and spoilage. However, things took a turn for the worse as an argument ensued, with the victim claiming that Hill had taken off his shirt and came face to face, only to land a punch on him.

Jamahal Hill was subsequently arrested and released on bail and underwent court proceedings for domestic violence. A year later, following that incident, the former light heavyweight champion opened up on the whole situation with his brother. Let’s take a look at what he had to say about his arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jamahal Hill breaks his silence on the alleged assault

Hill finally opened up about the altercation on his YouTube channel. “There’s been a lot of reports out today about the situation… I’ve been advised not to speak on it,” he said. “I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court.”

However, in another video posted around UFC 300, Hill gave more details. He claimed James took a swing at him first. “I rolled [away from] it, slipped and missed, and I grabbed him in a clinch,” Hill said, describing how he pushed James back into the kitchen.

Surprisingly, the scuffle between him and his brother ran deep and involved the mother of Hill’s children. He detailed the full incident from his perspective, and Hill alluded to his brother mistakenly hitting his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“She turns, and she pushes me, but when she pushed me, I’m assuming that was a time when he thought was his best chance to swing again. And he swings at me again, only this time he punches my kid’s mom in the head,” Jamahal Hill added.

As Hill prepares to headline UFC on ABC 8 against Khalil Rountree Jr. in Baku, Azerbaijan, this personal chapter looms large. This incident serves as a reminder that the toughest fights sometimes don’t always happen under the bright lights of the Octagon.