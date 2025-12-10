Jamahal Hill Gets Public Support as Joaquin Buckley Rejects Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s UFC 323 Response

Jamahal Hill didn’t expect UFC 323 to follow him out of the arena. Yet a grainy 10-second clip from a VIP lounge has turned into one of the most debated moments of the year. The footage showed Hill in a heated argument with UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk, his voice raised, security stepping in, and the MMA world left filling in the blanks. What actually happened? And who should be believed?

As statements rolled, the situation only grew murkier. Hill faced backlash for what sounded like a violent threat. Jedrzejczyk issued a firm, carefully worded response. And now, another fighter has stepped into the conversation, not to smooth things over, but to double down. That fighter is Joaquin Buckley.

‘New Mansa’ posted a video reacting directly to the Polish legend’s response, shared by Championship Rounds on X. The clip is simple but pointed.

As the final seconds of Jedrzejczyk’s statement play, the camera cuts to Buckley sitting and reading a newspaper. He lowers it, looks into the camera, and says, “Yep, she did that sh—. I ain’t falling for it. You did that sh— Joanna, you know you did that sh—.” Then he returns to his paper, letting the silence do the rest.

For those out of the loop, in the clip of the altercation, Hill is heard saying, “I’ll knock you the f— out… if you touch my girl I’m going to knock you the f— out,” as security intervenes. The short clip lacked context, but its impact was immediate.

Jedrzejczyk moved quickly to address those questions, posting a statement on Instagram that framed the encounter as a matter of principle, not provocation. According to her, “I worked so hard to earn my reputation, and i am embarrassed to be in this situation. But when somebody uses my name, falsely, without any basis in truth, I will always stand up for myself, and for that I do not deserve to be threatened.”

She emphasized her responsibility as a public figure, adding, “I expect more from each of us as individuals and as a society, and I certainly expect more from athletes in our sport—especially former champions.”

Jedrzejczyk thanked UFC security for their professionalism and closed by saying, “I consider this matter closed.” That might have settled things. But then came Joaquin Buckley.

His blunt dismissal has resonated with fans who already felt the full story wasn’t being told. And that’s where Jamahal Hill has found unexpected public support, not from an official statement, but from those questioning the narrative. But what is his side of the story?

Jamahal Hill breaks down what went wrong between him and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in their viral altercation

In a 27-minute video posted to his YouTube channel, Jamahal Hill insisted the viral clip stripped away the buildup and left only the explosion. According to him, the exchange with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the VIP suite at T-Mobile Arena came “out of nowhere.” He says he greeted her normally, only for the mood to flip when she brought up his girlfriend.

What followed, in the former champion’s telling, wasn’t a calm disagreement. He claimed Jedrzejczyk “completely flipped her sh–,” accused him of speaking badly about her, but wouldn’t explain why. That’s where Hill says lines were crossed.

Hill shared, “Now she’s threatened me, she’s threatened my girl. I have not threatened her. I have not raised my voice at her. All I’ve asked her is, ‘What is the issue? What’s going on?”

That’s the crux of Hill’s defense. He argues the clip only captures his reaction, not what he says came before it. As tensions rose, Hill admitted his patience dropped. The language was ugly, but Hill framed it as frustration, not aggression. The turning point, according to Hill, was proximity and perceived threat. He claimed Jedrzejczyk stepped into his space and continued talking about his girlfriend.

As he pointed out, “You’re coming at me crazy and all these things, so now I don’t give a f— about why you’re mad. I don’t care. Whatever reason why you’re mad, I don’t care.” That’s when the now-viral line surfaced.

Hill clarified the statement, “If you come up to me and pose a threat to me or any of my loved ones, you will be dealt with as a threat – period.” wasn’t a threat in the moment, but a boundary.

Hill also dropped a wrinkle he believes may explain lingering tension. He revealed he once made a romantic advance toward Jedrzejczyk at a UFC function in 2023, suggesting unresolved resentment could have carried forward.

So, with all that being said, Jedrzejczyk says she’s embarrassed, firm, and done with it. Hill says he was blindsided, disrespected, and reacting to what he viewed as a threat to someone he loves. Buckley, meanwhile, didn’t try to mediate. He chose a side and let fans decide what that meant!