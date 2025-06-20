Who Is the Mother of Jamahal Hill’s Kids? All About UFC Star’s Family

Jamahal Hill is known for his thunderous strikes inside the cage, but outside it, his story is far more layered. As fans count down the days to his return against Khalil Rountree Jr., many are curious about the people closest to him. And perhaps most pressing, who is the mother of his children?

While the former UFC light heavyweight champion is fiercely private, snippets of his life as a father have surfaced. With six children and a complex family dynamic, ‘Sweet Dreams’ shows a very different side when the gloves come off.

Meet Jamahal Hill’s children

When he is not prepping to take on his opponents, Jamahal Hill is a busy man in his household. According to certain reports, the former light-heavyweight champion and his partner have six children to look out for: three boys and three girls. Hill’s antics might be a bit absurd outside of the Octagon, but it won’t be wrong to state that he is a doting father who loves his boys and girls.

After winning the championship strap against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill couldn’t wait but called his kids to show them the new belt. However, the phone call saw one of his daughters crying, worried about her father’s well-being. While having a conversation with the Shak MMA, Hill added, “One of my daughters, she just cried. She was more worried about my face. My face didn’t look that great.”

Hill has consistently proven himself to be a devoted father, frequently sharing posts about his kids on social media. You might be wondering, what are their names? Well, Jamahal Hill’s oldest son is named Kah’mani, followed by Kah’mila, and then Carmella. Not much is available about his other children. Well, now that we know about Hill’s kids, who is the mother? Let us have a look at it as well.

Meet the mother of Jamahal Hill’s kids

Hill has kept the identity of his children’s mother largely under wraps. However, rumors have swirled around Adaire Byerly, a woman described as both a model and a behavioral scientist. She’s been seen with Hill on multiple occasions and has even spent time with his children, fueling speculation that she may be the mother, or at least a key figure in their lives.

Still, Hill has never confirmed the nature of their relationship. Is she his partner? A co-parent? Or simply someone close to the family? So far, no answers. What we do know is that Byerly’s presence in Hill’s circle hasn’t gone unnoticed. Fans often wonder if she’s the quiet force behind the fighter’s rise.

Whether Adaire is the mother or not, one thing is certain: Hill’s choice to shield his private life from the media is deliberate. In an age where fighters post every detail online, Hill keeps his cards close. But as his popularity grows, so will the questions, as he was in the news a while back for a clash with his family that captured headlines.

Jamahal Hill’s kids witness disturbing family clash

In late 2023, Jamahal Hill’s role as a family man came under scrutiny after a disturbing incident surfaced. On November 27, Hill was arrested in Michigan and charged with misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence following a fight with his brother James.

According to a police report obtained by MMA Fighting, Hill allegedly punched his brother twice, knocking out a tooth and leaving James dazed. The worst part? Hill’s three children were reportedly in the room during the altercation.

The tension peaked when James questioned Hill about not texting his daughter during Thanksgiving and accused him of abandoning her. That, according to the report, triggered the first blow. James told police he hesitated to call authorities out of fear it would damage Hill’s career, but unanswered texts and a lack of apology changed his mind.

Hill was arrested “without incident” and later released. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he kept it brief as he shared, “The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold onto that and stay true to that. That’s all I’m a say on that.”

Now, as Hill gears up to head to UFC Baku to take on ‘The War Horse’, his story continues to unfold both in and out of the Octagon. He is currently on a 2-fight skid, but against Rountree, he has a chance to bounce back and show the MMA sphere why he’s a threat to the top of the light heavyweight division!