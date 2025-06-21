Jamahal Hill Trades Words With Khalil Rountree Jr. as Magomed Ankalaev Answers UFC Baku Call-Out

The main event of UFC Baku started off in a pretty heated way, as Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. decided not to touch gloves before throwing down for the next 25 minutes. On a 2-fight losing skid, ‘Sweet Dreams’ needed a win to get back into title contention, but it just got worse for him as the fight went on. Rountree Jr. would edge past the former champion with a very methodical approach to the fight. But what happened later was quite interesting and drew Magomed Ankalaev‘s attention.

Jamahal Hill promised to make Khalil Rountree Jr. when they faced off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. However, that did not happen, and although he bruised the former title contender, he’d get pieced up by Rountree Jr., who attacked ‘Sweet Dreams’ legs. The 35-year-old threw some very impactful leg kicks as the commentators confirmed during the fight that those kicks compromised Hill’s legs.

Moreover, Khalil Rountree Jr. was very methodical in his striking game, as he landed 56 percent of his total strikes. He was precise, and the impact echoed throughout the Baku Crystal Hall. When the referee gave a unanimous decision victory to Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill approached him and the two had a verbal exchange. It wasn’t very clear what was being said, but the former champion could be heard saying, “You’re not easy to read and I gotta protect myself!”

When Magomed Ankalaev saw this brief interaction, he didn’t take too kindly to Jamahal Hill confronting Khalil Rountree Jr. after losing the fight. As such, the light heavyweight champion deemed the former champion’s action as “bad sportsmanship.”

However, Magomed Ankalaev wasn’t done there. He even shared his opinion about the main event fight at UFC Baku. And guess what? While responding to a callout from the winner, he’d keep his views short and to the point, and it’s not something that Dana White would like to hear. Let’s take a look at that front.

Magomed Ankalaev is not impressed with the Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree fight

Magomed Ankalaev was locked to UFC Baku as the promotion held its first event on Azerbaijani soil. And fans may be surprised because the light heavyweight champion was rooting for Jamahal Hill, as he tweeted, “Let’s go Jamahal,” hours before the main event went down. However, the lack of and/or failed offense from ‘Sweet Dreams’ left Ankalaev scratching his head.

The champion would slowly lose interest in the fight as it neared the end and further tweeted, “I am falling asleep.” He then turned his attention to Khalil Rountree Jr., who expressed willingness and readiness to fight Magomed Ankalaev if the opportunity presents itself. However, Ankalaev claims Alex Pereira is next in line and berated the 35-year-old for an unimpressive showing. “Your daddy is next Alex b-m tree take a seat terrible fight,” the Dagestan native wrote.

Well, Khalil Rountree Jr. may not have impressed the champion, but he’s got that all-important win. What’s next? That remains to be seen, but we’ll also have to wait and see how Jamahal Hill’s path to the title shapes up after a third consecutive loss. Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts on the UFC Baku main event in the comments down below.