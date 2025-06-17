Jamahal Hill’s Late Arrival at Azerbaijan Has Fans Concerned About Jet Lag Ahead of UFC Baku

Fighting at international destinations poses challenges beyond just travel fatigue. And that’s jet lag, which can significantly impact a fighter’s performance. Fighters like Israel Adesanya have talked about the difficulties in adjusting the sleep cycle after traveling days in advance to the location, because of the time difference. Same for fighters like Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker who have spoken on the difficulties involving appearing on fight cards outside Australia. And now, the UFC’s next fight night event in Baku has posed a similar problem.

The main eventers, Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahall Hill traveled to Baku, Azerbaijan from the United States, about a week before their battle on 21 June. ‘War Horse’ traveled 11,500km from Las Vegas to Baku, spending about 20 hours inside the airplane. And the jet lag? It was inevitable. After all, Baku is 11 hours ahead of Vegas. Weighing in on that, Rountree Jr. told Ariel Helwani, “I’m telling you, the jet lag is real! It comes in waves but we’re fighting it, Chris and I are fighting it like we’re fighting two men vs a gorilla, the gorilla is the jet lag.”

But the problems seemed to be the same for ‘Sweet Dreams’ as well. Although he has yet to address any possible jet lag, Hill missed his initial flight to Baku. This put him a bit behind the schedule. An Instagram post by the Haymakers claimed, “Jamahal Hill has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan after missing a flight due to concerns over the conflict between Israel/Iran.”

Soon after the post went viral on the social media platform, the fighting community expressed their worries regarding the bout on 21 June. With jet lag troubling the fighters, their performance inside the Octagon may be compromised. Let’s see what the fans had to say.

Fans worry for Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku

Most fans know how troubling jet lag can be. It impairs a person’s cognitive skills, disrupts the circadian rhythm, contributes to complications with weight cut, and lowers a fighter’s physical performance. One fan revealed the issue with an anecdote. The comment read, “The fact that they pulled up not even a full week before the fight is crazy. I flew from CA to the Philippines and it took almost the whole week to adjust and not feel awful.”

Meanwhile, many others claimed that the light heavyweight contenders should have arrived at Baku a week before the fight week to avoid jet lag. One fan commented, “They shoulda got out there a week or so prior to beat jet lag.” Another fan added, “theyve got about a week to catch up i think they got it.” One more fan commented that the bout wouldn’t go on for too long. The comment read, “Betting on going over 2.5 rounds.”

A few others stood against Hill in his quest to battle ‘War Horse’. This likely stemmed from the fact that Hill kept complaining after losing to Alex Pereira but Rountree accepted his defeat gracefully. This was reflected when a fan wrote, “He has an excuse if he loses.” Another fan claimed, “Hill should’ve ducked I can’t lie.” And a few others are hoping for Rountree to defeat ‘Sweet Dreams’. One fan wrote, “Gwan Rowntree.. Beat that bitter boys a–!! 👊🏽😂”

Do you think the light heavyweight contender will be able to overcome the jet lag in time? Do you have any story for us regarding your experience with jet lag? Let us know all about it in the comments down below.