Jan Blachowicz Eyes UFC Revenge After Shaving Head To Join Cancer Fighters

Jan Blachowicz has never really carried himself like a fighter obsessed with noise. Even in defeat and setbacks, there has always been something measured about him—a quiet toughness that shouts louder than any callout. And this week, the former UFC light heavyweight champion reminded everyone of that in a non-fighting context.

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Sitting peacefully as a cancer patient shaved his head, the 43-year-old smiled through the experience and turned it into something bigger than himself.

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“Together for Cancer Fighters ❤️👊🏻,” Jan Blachowicz wrote in his tweet while sharing the pictures. “At 45 million, I shaved my head.”

And tucked inside that sweet message was something else—a reminder that Jan Blachowicz still has unfinished business.

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“At 50 million – we’re setting up an unofficial rematch with Glover Teixeira,” he added. “We’re proving that the real strength lies in people. Łatwogang thank you for moving so many hearts into action. This is where the magic happens.”

Now that’s how you call for a rematch! And what made it land even more was the timing.

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Just days earlier, Jan Blachowicz was forced to withdraw from his scheduled UFC 328 rematch with Bogdan Guskov after suffering a torn meniscus in sparring. Another setback in what has become a frustrating stretch for the 43-year-old, who hasn’t won in his last four fights and has regularly seen momentum slip away due to razor-thin results and injuries.

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By all accounts, he had every reason to step away from the spotlight for a while. Instead, he chose this moment to show his heart and to show he still hasn’t forgotten what happened at UFC 267.

His first fight with the Brazilian ended with Glover Teixeira submitting Blachowicz to become champion, bringing Jan’s title run to an end and one that never got a second chapter. And despite calls for a rematch, Teixeira simply retired while fans also moved on.

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But now, it seems like Jan Blachowicz obviously hasn’t. Glover Teixeira has long retired and devoted his focus to coaching, rather than chasing titles, as he now spends his time training Alex Pereira instead. However, an unofficial fight surely is something he can pull off, considering he is still active in the fight game even if as a mentor.

As for Jan Blachowicz, his knee may be recovering, but his career may be at a crossroads. But the 43-year-old continues to think like a fighter—with purpose, perspective, and possibly a lingering desire for vengeance still in the back of his mind. As for his opponent Bogdan Guskov, he too seems to have found his new match.

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UFC sets up new opponent for Bogdan Guskov after Jan Blachowicz’s pull-out

Jan Blachowicz’s withdrawal may have taken a former champion off UFC 328, but it also created an opportunity for someone else. With Bogdan Guskov still healthy and ready to fight, the UFC appears keen to keep him on the card rather than cancel the fight, suggesting that the promotion still sees value in providing the rising light heavyweight a significant battle.

That replacement could be Iwo Baraniewski. According to reports, the UFC has already offered the fight to the 27-year-old Polish prodigy, who has quickly established himself in the Octagon with two violent finishes.

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Following a chaotic debut victory over Ibo Aslan, he defeated Austen Lane in the first round at UFC London. It would be a huge opportunity for Baraniewski, who might jump from rising star to top-10 contender in a single night.

Guskov sees it as a new kind of challenge. Jan Blachowicz brought experience and a familiar style following their majority draw. Baraniewski offers youth, aggression, and unpredictability. It’s an entirely different fight, but potentially just as dangerous.