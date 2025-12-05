MMA is often seen as a young man’s sport, and for good reason. When your daily job is to face another highly trained athlete in the octagon, you want every advantage on your side. Yet, former UFC 205-pound king Jan Blachowicz defies that norm. At 42 years old, the Polish powerhouse has already secured his place among the sport’s legends. Still, the effects of age are becoming apparent as Blachowicz returns to the Octagon after suffering two consecutive losses.
Ahead of his fight against Bogdan Guskov at the T-Mobile Arena, it’s worth exploring Blachowicz’s roots and background. The light heavyweight star has risen to international fame and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. After overcoming challenges early in his UFC career and silencing his doubters, he went on to capture the light heavyweight belt at UFC 253. Interestingly, he is only the second UFC champion to come from Poland. Here’s what you need to know.
Where is Jan Blachowicz from? Cieszyn, Poland, heritage explained
Standing at 6’2’’, Jan Blachowicz hails from Cieszyn, Poland, and was born to Polish parents, giving him Polish citizenship. He entered the world on February 24, 1983, to Stanisław and Krystyna Błachowicz in Cieszyn, a town in southern Poland that borders the Czech Republic. Interestingly, the Olza River divides the town, with the Polish side called Cieszyn and the Czech side known as Český Těšín.
As a child, he watched action-packed Hollywood movies, which naturally sparked his passion for fighting. By the age of nine, his parents enrolled him in a local judo club, which marked the start of his formal martial arts training.
Is Jan Blachowicz Polish? First male Polish UFC light heavyweight champion
Jan Blachowicz began his MMA career with KSW, quickly making a name for himself through dominant performances and his finishing ability. After gaining experience in 20 regional fights, he decided to step onto the international stage by joining the UFC in 2014. At first, he struggled to match the level of competition in the promotion. Between 2015 and 2017, setbacks almost led the UFC to cut him.
Determined to turn things around, Blachowicz made key adjustments and steadily climbed the ranks. Eventually, in 2020, he captured the light heavyweight title, cementing his place in UFC history. At 37, he became the first male Polish UFC champion and the second Polish UFC champion overall, following Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the former strawweight titleholder.
Jan Blachowicz’s ethnicity: Polish, Czech, German, or Silesian background?
Looking closer at his ethnic roots, Jan Blachowicz belongs to one of several communities, including Poles, Czechs, Germans, or Silesians. However, because Poles and Czechs mostly populate Cieszyn, he is most likely Polish. From a young age, he developed a passion for martial arts, inspired by classic action movies, and growing up in a Polish family, he proudly embraces both his ethnicity and nationality.
Blachowicz has generally kept his religious beliefs private, as some fighters prefer to keep their faith personal. However, after featherweight star Bryce Mitchell made controversial comments about Hitler, Blachowicz revealed a little about his religion and also corrected Mitchell on his heritage and the atrocities his people suffered under the Nazi regime.
Even so, fighting remains Blachowicz’s top priority, and fans are eager to see if he can return to form this weekend against Bogdan Guskov at UFC 323.
