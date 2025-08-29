Jan Blachowicz’s Next Opponent Leaked by Valter Walker Despite UFC Star’s Attempt to Conceal Signed Contract

It’s been 2 years, 8 months, and 18 days since Jan Blachowicz fought twice in one year. After his draw to Magomed Ankalaev on 10 December 2022, it’s been one fight a year. After losing to Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July 2023, fans didn’t hear from the 42-year-old Polish fighter till March earlier this year when he squared off against Carlos Ulberg at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady. Even then, the former UFC light heavyweight champion couldn’t get his hand raised, as he suffered a unanimous decision loss. Despite this, the Polish MMA star appears to be returning to the Octagon for his second fight of the year.

Blachowicz seems determined to end his two-fight skid, as he teased his UFC return on his Instagram story. He posted a picture of himself sitting in front of a wooden table, shirtless with a sword in his hand, which he pretended to use to sign the contract for his return to the UFC. “It’s signed,” he captioned the story. Although he confirmed his return, he wanted to keep his opponent a secret.

However, that secret has now been leaked thanks to former Titan FC heavyweight champion Valter Walker. While appearing in the SextoRoundCortes podcast on YouTube, the younger half-brother of Johnny Walker revealed that Blachowicz will fight Uzbekistan’s Bogdan Guskov, who is coming off a 1st round knockout win over Nikita Krylov at the UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder. However, it’s unclear when this teased fight would happen.

The 42-year-old currently holds the #5 spot on the rankings, which is just below Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jiří Procházka—the only two fighters he hasn’t fought yet in the light heavyweight rankings. However, these two are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 320. In case the Polish star can produce a win in his next fight, he can, in theory, challenge the winner of the Pereira vs. Ankalaev rematch, both of whom have history with Jan Blachowicz.

Luckily for Blachowicz, Pereira vs. Ankalaev rematch is just around the corner. And the former champion appears to want the same thing.

Jan Blachowicz was eyeing an Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Before his loss to Carlos Ulberg, Jan Blachowicz had his sights set on only one thing: a rematch with Alex Pereira to avenge their razor-close split-decision fight. After undergoing double-shoulder surgery that sidelined him for all of 2024, Blachowicz made it clear in an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani what he was chasing.

“I want to remind people how tough I am because I think people forget that I won against Alex Pereira. He just won because the referee helped him, in my opinion,” Blachowicz said. Pointing to his record, he continued, “I have a draw with [Magomed] Ankalaev—those are the most dangerous fighters in our division right now. I think people just forgot about me.”

Blachowicz insisted he wasn’t envious of Pereira’s rapid rise, but was adamant about one thing: a rematch. “I deserve this rematch, like nobody else in this division.” Though he fell short against Ulberg, perhaps one big win could put him back in line for the fight he craves most.

Having said that, Jan Blachowicz still has Bogdan Guskov to deal with, who has been more active and is currently on a four-fight win streak. Do you think Blachowicz can do what he couldn’t the last time?