Jason Herzog Not Benched or Suspended as MMA Insider Issues Career Update

Referee Jason Herzog has overseen nearly 1,000 fights, including some of the UFC’s biggest matchups. Despite his veteran status, he has faced his share of controversy over the years due to certain in-cage decisions. His most recent appearance was last month, when he officiated the underwhelming and widely criticized bout between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. It has now been 30 days since that UFC 321 main event, and Herzog has yet to return to the Octagon.

His absence has fueled speculation that he might be linked to a more serious situation brewing within the promotion. A betting scandal surfaced at UFC Fight Night 263, where suspicious wagering patterns emerged before the Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle fight. This led some to wonder whether Herzog had been caught up in the investigation or quietly sidelined over prior controversies. However, insider Ariel Helwani has now set the record straight.

Jason Herzog returns to action soon

Despite all the rumors and speculation about Herzog’s whereabouts, the reality is quite different and simple. “Jason Herzog has not been ‘benched’ or ‘suspended,’ per CSAC’s Andy Foster and NSAC’s Jeff Mullen,” Helwani revealed on X. In fact, Helwani reports that the veteran referee is coming back to action as soon as December. “Per Mullen, he’s assigned to work UFC 323 on Dec. 6,” the MMA journalist added.

UFC 323 headlines Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2, as Dvalishvili looks to defend his bantamweight title for the fourth time this year. There are 14 fights on the card scheduled to unfold at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. While it’s unclear which fights Herzog will officiate, his presence in the Octagon appears to be guaranteed despite all the rumors about his absence in the last month.

Helwani added further comments from CSAC’s Executive Director, Andy Foster, revealing that Herzog’s absence was a mere coincidence. “I assure you,” Foster said, per Helwani, “he isn’t benched. He was never assigned to NY. Qatar was already assigned. Coincidence. Just weird timing.” While Herzog is still employed, it wouldn’t have been a surprise for fans and experts alike had the veteran referee been benched until the storm broke.

Pros criticized Herzog’s role in the Steven Nguyen vs. Mohammad Yahya fight

Pros across the MMA world had plenty to say about referee Jason Herzog’s handling of the Steven Nguyen vs. Mohammad Yahya fight. And most of it wasn’t flattering. Nguyen dominated from the opening bell at UFC Abu Dhabi, dropping Yahya multiple times in Round 1 and continuing the punishment in Round 2. Yet the bout wasn’t stopped until the end of the second round, by which time Yahya’s eye had swollen grotesquely.

Fighters watching the event were stunned that neither Herzog’s nor Yahya’s corner had intervened earlier. Former UFC fighter Zac Pauga didn’t hold back, writing, “Herzog wants to see a dead body up close and I respect it.” Veteran analyst Dan Hardy also questioned the referee’s judgment, saying the Round 1 beating “kinda felt like a ‘stop the fight’ moment… What was that, five knockdowns?”

Flyweight Casey O’Neill echoed the frustration, adding, “Damn, did the ref bet decision or something this is crazy.”

It appears Jason Herzog has plenty of critics thanks to his handling of prior fights. However, he still has his job and will return to action soon. But would you have been surprised if he was benched?