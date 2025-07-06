Jean Silva Shares Lavish Vegas Wedding Update After Dana White Told to Cover Ceremony Expenses

Jean Silva has put the whole featherweight division on notice with a perfect 5-0 promotional record. It’s perfect because the Brazilian has finished all of his UFC opponents so far, as he’s started to garner the fans’ interest as a future title contender. However, Silva made news after his last fight against Bryce Mitchell as he wanted Dana White to cover the expenses of his wedding, and now he’s got an update regarding it.

The Fighting Nerds star has some pretty big wedding plans, as he shared some details about it during a recent interview. UFC interpreter Fabiano Buskei was with Jean Silva when they spoke to MMA Fighting, as he claimed on behalf of the featherweight star that there will be a wedding singer at his wedding, whose fees will also be paid by Dana White, including his whole wedding ceremony. In case you’re wondering who the singer will be, well, it’s one of Brazil’s biggest stars, Belo, who appears to be Silva’s favorite singer.

In addition to that, Jean Silva has also surprised a lot of people with the venue of his choice for his wedding. While most people tend to get married in a church, others plan what’s called a destination wedding. But Silva is not doing any of that, and instead, wishes that he gets to marry his partner inside the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas, which is something that’s unheard of.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“So Dana is going to pay for it. He’s gonna cover. All we’re missing right now is the date,” Jean Silva’s interpreter said. “The Boss is going to pay for the wedding, he’s going to pay for the singer. God willing, it’s going to be in Las Vegas at the UFC.”

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, no fighter has made such a request to Dana White before, and that too, in a press conference. So, Dana White’s initial reaction was really something, but he responded in a positive manner. Here’s what the UFC CEO had to say.

Dana White is ‘in’ with Jean Silva’s request

So, Jean Silva doesn’t just want Dana White to pay for his wedding expenses, but also to be his best man. When Dana White heard this from the reporters at the UFC 314 post-fight presser, he was stunned, to say the least. While the UFC CEO wanted some time and information to comprehend the featherweight fighter’s request, he agreed to do what was asked of him in an instant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Wait a minute! He wants to marry his partner in a church, I’m the best man if I pay for it? I’m going to need more information on this, but I’m probably in,” Dana White stated. Well, the UFC CEO has shown to have a heart of gold in many instances, even though there are a lot of issues surrounding fighter pay. He has, on record, given money to others, including social media influencers like the Nelk Boys.

But that’s not all! Dana White also gave away around $20,000 to a reporter who claimed that he was about to get married. This action won the CEO the hearts of the fans on the internet. So now, we’ll have to wait and see if he does the same for Jean Silva, who puts on the kind of performances that the 55-year-old likes to see. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.