Jiri Prochanka Involved in Heated Altercation With Heavyweight Backstage at UFC 327

Ahead of UFC 327, Jiri Prochazka remained quite calm and respectful toward his opponent, Carlos Ulberg. However, just a few days before, the former light heavyweight champion got into an altercation with a heavyweight fighter that no one expected.

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Before the event takes place at the Kaseya Center on April 11th, fighters are arriving at the promotion’s assigned hotel. Just before the UFC 327 media day begins, ‘BJP’ had a brief altercation with emerging heavyweight contender Josh Hokit, who’s facing Curtis Blaydes at the event. For now, the reason for the scuffle isn’t clear, but Hokit was saying Alex Pereira’s name quite a lot.

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“Man, stay where you are,” Jiri said in the video Red Corner MMA uploaded.

“I’ll cut you up with this lightsaber, homie, and f—g stitch your head on Alex Pereira’s body, homie,” Hokit replied.

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This is a developing story…