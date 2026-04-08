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Jiri Prochanka Involved in Heated Altercation With Heavyweight Backstage at UFC 327

Biplob Chakraborty

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Apr 8, 2026 | 12:11 PM EDT

HomeUFC

Jiri Prochanka Involved in Heated Altercation With Heavyweight Backstage at UFC 327

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 12:11 PM EDT

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Ahead of UFC 327, Jiri Prochazka remained quite calm and respectful toward his opponent, Carlos Ulberg. However, just a few days before, the former light heavyweight champion got into an altercation with a heavyweight fighter that no one expected.

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Before the event takes place at the Kaseya Center on April 11th, fighters are arriving at the promotion’s assigned hotel. Just before the UFC 327 media day begins, ‘BJP’ had a brief altercation with emerging heavyweight contender Josh Hokit, who’s facing Curtis Blaydes at the event. For now, the reason for the scuffle isn’t clear, but Hokit was saying Alex Pereira’s name quite a lot.

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“Man, stay where you are,” Jiri said in the video Red Corner MMA uploaded.

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“I’ll cut you up with this lightsaber, homie, and f—g stitch your head on Alex Pereira’s body, homie,” Hokit replied.

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Biplob Chakraborty

1,402 Articles

Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

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