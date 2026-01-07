Jiri Prochazka Clarifies Carlos Ulberg Fight Talks as Return Timeline Emerges

Last year, Jiri Prochazka proved he is the light heavyweight king of comebacks by scoring a late third-round knockout against Khalil Rountree at UFC 320. Following that emphatic victory, ‘BJP’s next attempt at the 205 lbs gold, potentially in a trilogy against Alex Pereira, became a real possibility. But a recent rumor involving the Czech Republic standout fighting Carlos Ulberg threatened to switch up the division.

According to a report by combat sports analyst Emiel Sardarean, the former light heavyweight champion was set to fight #3-ranked Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in Miami. The promotion had already lined up a blockbuster matchup between Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker at the Kaseya Center Arena, which made Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg more believable, with fans buying into the 205 lbs thematic element of the event. However, it turns out to be a rumor, partly though, since both fighters are currently in the negotiating stage.

Jiri Prochazka says no to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327, but talks are still alive

“Hello everyone! Just quickly, all this information on the internet about me and Ulberg isn’t true. Because the fight is not confirmed yet, it’s still in negotiation. Just for me, I can say I want to fight till the end of March, because in April it’s time for the baby,” Prochazka clarified in a video posted on his social media account.

Well, UFC 327 is scheduled for April 11, which does not sit well with the former champ, who is set to take care of his partner as they welcome a baby in the same month. Still, with negotiations ongoing, it is possible the fight could take place in the following months, around May or June, numbered events. That said, there’s also another possibility of this clash happening as a fight night event headliner in March.

But the bigger question remains: Will the light heavyweight belt be on the line? The promotion has not revealed anything so far, but Prochazka appears to be eyeing a return to reclaim his throne. “I don’t care who, but my stand is still the same. Now I believe I’m in a position to fight for the belt,” Prochazka shared on X.

Now, if Dana White and Co. actually end up matchmaking Prochazka vs Ulberg for the title, it would mean Alex Pereira moving up to the heavyweight division. In that scenario, ‘Poatan’ could potentially fight Ciryl Gane for an interim belt, and Tom Aspinall’s compatriot believes it is a very possible move.

Paddy Pimblett backs Alex Pereira’s move to face Ciryl Gane for the interim title

The heavyweight champion is set to go on a medical hiatus as he prepares to undergo surgery in mid-January to fix the Brown syndrome he suffered after an eye poke at UFC 321. With Tom Aspinall sidelined, the division looks ready to move forward. Because of that, an Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane heavyweight showdown has started to gain real momentum.

Talking about that matchup, the British juggernaut has already shared his verdict, calling it an amazing clash. Agreeing with Aspinall, fellow Englishman Paddy Pimblett also believes that ‘Poatan’ could fight ‘Bon Gamin’ for the interim 265 lbs belt, if the Brazilian decides to make the move.

“It depends on what Alex Pereira does, don’t it? He could be moving up. Tom needs to get healthy, you know what I mean? Wouldn’t surprise me if Pereira did move up and they do an interim belt between Pereira and Gane. That would be a good fight,” ‘The Baddy’ said in an interview with Aspinall.

With Pereira’s potential heavyweight move in mind, it would not be a stretch to say that a fight with Ciryl Gane has already become the talk of the town. Even UFC commentator Joe Rogan has added to the hype while discussing this blockbuster clash. Looking at the buzz, the promotion could actually end up matchmaking this fight, possibly even on the projected White House card.

That said, with Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg negotiations still ongoing, do you believe Alex Pereira would actually move up or decide to defend his belt in the 205 lbs division? Let us know in the comments section below.