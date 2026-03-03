Jiri Prochazka Confirms Girlfriend’s Pregnancy as Fans Predict Carlos Ulberg’s Downfall at UFC 327

Jiri Prochazka has a pretty big day ahead of him. Why? Well, because he is slated to face Carlos Ulberg on April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The pair will headline the event for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title after Alex Pereira relinquished it to move up to heavyweight. However, the fight is set to be even bigger for ‘BJP’. Why?

Because Prochazka and his girlfriend are expecting their first child around the same time. While appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show on Monday, the 33-year-old confirmed the upcoming arrival of their baby. He also revealed that his girlfriend has given him permission to fight so close to her due date for one specific reason. What is it?

“I’d like to fight later in June. One month after the birth would be the best,” Prochazka told Helwani during the interview. “My girlfriend told me, ‘If you will have the title fight 11th of May, let’s do that, but it [would] have to be a big fight. Don’t fight some similar fight because you can fight all the year these normal fight.’ Then we start to negotiate with the UFC about the title fight.’”

The update quickly made its way onto social media, where ‘Home of Fight’ reported that the baby’s due date is expected to fall between April 13 and 15. This comes after the former light heavyweight champion defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. via third-round knockout at UFC 320 in October last year, having lost the belt to Alex Pereira in November 2023.

Regardless, when fans discovered the post from ‘Home of Fight’ support for his win quickly started pouring in.

Fans celebrate the ‘historic moment,’ awaiting Jiri Prochazka

One fan was quick to brand Prochazka’s fight a historic moment for him. “Bro will be a world champion [the] same day his first child is born, historic moment 🙏🏽,” the user commented. However, just because the due date is close to Prochazka’s fight doesn’t mean the baby will come on that exact date.

This user understood that exactly. “Since babies are always born on the exact due date, that will work just fine,” the user commented sarcastically. However, it’s not impossible. In 2019, Edson Barboza welcomed a newborn daughter, Victoria, hours after his knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, this user had an interesting question. “And what if the baby comes early?” the user asked. Well, Jiri Prochazka will have two options: Proceed with his fight, or go to the hospital to see his girlfriend.

Another user shared their own experience. “Mine was born [on] her due date, so it is too close for comfort,” the user commented. If Prochazka’s kid arrives on fight night, he better bring home that belt to make April 11th the most legendary date in his family’s history book.

Someone else apologized to Carlos Ulberg. “Jiri’s baby needs a belt, sorry, Carlos,” the user commented. Ulberg is on a nine-fight winning streak, so the momentum is on the New Zealander’s side.

That being said, Jiri Prochazka will enter the cage with added pressure. Hopefully, it won’t affect his performance. And as far as fans are concerned, they are rooting for the Czech fighter to win. Do you think he can?