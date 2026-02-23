Jiri Prochazka Drops Huge Update on Octagon Return for Rumored UFC 327 Title Fight

Regardless of who he faces next, Jiri Prochazka believes he has earned his title shot. Recently, the former champion pushed himself back into the spotlight after reports linked him to a potential fight for the 205-pound belt against reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC is reportedly targeting the rumored bout for UFC 327 on April 11, and notably, Chimaev added fuel to the speculation when he posted a simple caption, “205.”

However, uncertainty still surrounds the division. At the moment, Alex Pereira holds the light heavyweight title and has openly discussed a possible move to the heavyweight division in the coming months. Because of that, the UFC has yet to clarify its plans for the 205-pound belt. But Jiri Prochazka recently addressed his future on social media after completing his training camp in Mexico.

Jiri Prochazka signals confidence in UFC 327 title fight rumors

“Gracias. gracias for Performance Institute Facility for their cooperation and service and great vibe in the team,” wrote Jiri Prochazka on X. “Last day’s in the name of sparrings, climbing mountains and enjoy beautiful nature with the team. Time to finish the camp in czech and LETSGOFORTHAT ⚡👑⚡. Like my friend here always saying and I learned this form from him “GOD BLESS YOU” News soon @ufc.”

Jiri Prochazka currently holds the No. 2 spot in the light heavyweight division and, at the same time, keeps himself firmly in the title race. He earned that position by defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320, where he delivered a punishing performance and left Rountree bloodied inside the Octagon.

With that win, the Czech once again reignited his pursuit of the 205-pound title. On the same night, Alex Pereira knocked out Magomed Ankalaev to reclaim the belt. After Pereira’s victory, Prochazka showed a deeply emotional reaction and hinted that he had already begun the countdown to avenge his previous losses to Pereira.

Meanwhile, analysts have also started linking the former champ to No. 3-ranked LHW Carlos Ulberg as a potential next opponent. However, Prochazka and Khamzat Chimaev have already built tension through their back-and-forth history, which naturally makes that matchup even more compelling.

Prochazka is ready and waiting for the Khamzat Chimaev fight

Fighters usually keep what happens in training inside the gym. However, Khamzat Chimaev does not shy away from speaking publicly. In fact, he has repeatedly brought up past training stories, including his tension with former teammate Sean Strickland.

Chimaev also shares unresolved issues with another former training partner, Jiri Prochazka. Even though they compete in different weight classes, they trained and sparred together before joining the UFC. Back then, ‘Borz’ reportedly got the better of Prochazka several times during those sessions.

Then in 2023, Chimaev openly discussed private gym details in interviews and brought internal matters into the public spotlight. Naturally, Jiri Prochazka responded after hearing those comments and made it clear that he would settle things in the cage if given the opportunity.

“Which person needs to speak again and again about this four years old information? Gym inside information,” Prochazka said in an Instagram story. “When we will meet next time, in the cage, I will show you my true power. I will not take it lightly more. Don’t speak about others too much. Love yourself more.”

Naturally, the growing tension between them has captured widespread attention and fueled debate across the MMA community. So, if the UFC books the fight, can the Czech Samurai defeat the Chechen Wolf? Share your thoughts below.