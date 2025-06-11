Jiri Prochazka Eyes Magomed Ankalaev as Next ‘Homework’ While Pursuing Master’s Degree

Jiri Prochazka doesn’t have to say much to get the fight world talking. A simple Instagram post that read, “Something coming. Step by step” was enough to send a ripple through the light heavyweight division. However, Magomed Ankalaev, too, took notice and jumped in with a jibe, and what should have been a motivational update turned into another flare-up in a feud that has been simmering for a while.

The jibe was personal. Ankalaev criticized Prochazka’s academic priorities, labeling him a “nerd” and linking his comeback tease to recent reports of his missing a fight against the champion due to examinations. He wrote, “Yes, your homework, you are a nerd.” That dig struck a nerve.

‘The Czech Samurai’ was given a fight against Ankalaev after Alex Pereira withdrew from UFC 317, but he declined in order to finally complete the university examinations he had been putting off for years. His response to the Russian’s words was subtle but pointed: “Next homework is you.” Trust us when we tell you that it wasn’t just a response; it was a message.

For a fighter like ‘Denisa,’ whose identity extends far beyond what happens in the cage, the insult did not land as Magomed Ankalaev had wanted. Jiri Prochazka holds a bachelor’s degree in Special Education for Security Forces and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Security and Strategic Studies, which is no minor feat given his fighting history.

As a result, his manager, Tim Simpson, supported the decision to withdraw from the bout on short notice. “He’s doing his exams. That’s legit… He can’t defer this exam,” Simpson told Ariel Helwani, adding that Prochazka is tired of being the guy who constantly says yes at the last minute.

And that move could be just what Jiri Prochazka needs. Despite two consecutive losses to Alex Pereira, his brutal knockout of Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 revealed glimpses of the version fans fell in love with. With Ankalaev now wearing the crown, the path towards redemption appears different, yet it remains open.

The UFC clearly saw Jiri Prochazka as a good enough name to challenge for the title, and if it weren’t for the examinations, the bout may have already been scheduled. But till then, the two are making sure to continue their war of words. And for the ones who have been following the two, they know that this isn’t the first time that the two are going for each other’s throats.

Jiri Prochazka retaliates with stern words as Magomed Ankalaev calls him a fraud

While recent “homework” jabs have revived the back-and-forth between Prochazka and Ankalaev, the source of their conflict is deeper. Even before the Russian began mocking his student life, the champion had already drawn first blood with something much harsher: an outright dismissal of Prochazka’s potential as a title challenger. That’s when things turned from playful to personal.

After Ankalaev was crowned the new light heavyweight champion at UFC 313, ‘Denisa,’ ever the sportsman, immediately extended his congratulations and even turned his attention back to Alex Pereira. But plans changed. Title gold was back on the radar. Ankalaev, on the other hand, seemed uninterested in small talk.

The Russian publicly branded Jiri a fake, claiming that others deserved the opportunity more and that Jiri Prochazka had no right being at the top of the division. The accusation did not sit well. On The Ariel Helwani Show, ‘Denisa’ responded, “He is hyped, and I understand. He won the title against the worst performance of Alex Pereira. The only fraud here is Magomed Ankalaev.”

It wasn’t just the insult; it was the change in Ankalaev’s behavior that hurt. Jiri remembered a nice, friendly Magomed from the UFC PI not long before. With the belt around his waist, the same man had changed into what Prochazka called a “superstar gangster,” entertaining the crowd and rewriting history.

“When I fight, I give everything,” Prochazka stated. “When he fights, he tries to run from the performance.” For ‘Denisa,’ it’s not only about getting his hands on the title; it’s also about deconstructing the myth of a paper champion before it grows any bigger.