Jiri Prochazka Makes Feelings Clear on Next UFC Fight

2025 was a fruitful year for Jiri Prochazka. ‘The Czech Samurai’ hit a wall in his UFC run when he came face-to-face with Alex Pereira back in November 2023. And he couldn’t scale it even in his bid for revenge in June 2024. Yet, ‘Bomby Jak Pica’ hasn’t given up hope.

After bouncing back with two back-to-back wins over Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. last year, the 33-year-old finds himself in the No.1 position in the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings. But does this mean he will get a title shot a third time?

Jiri Prochazka doesn’t care

Half a day ago, UFC Europe took to X, asking fans, “Who is next for @Jiri_BJP ?!” While Carlos Ulberg emerged as a potential opponent in a fan’s eye, Prochazka revealed what he wants next. “I don’t care who, but my stand is still the same,” he responded. “Now I believe I am in [position] to fight for The Belt.”

While it’s hard to argue against the No.1 spot on the rankings, several obstacles may prevent the fight from happening. First, the Jetsaam Gym Brno team member has already lost twice (by KO) to ‘Poatan,’ making a third fight less desirable for fans.

Second, Alex Pereira has expressed his desire to move up to heavyweight to face Jon Jones in the UFC White House card this year in June. If that happens, the Brazilian would vacate the belt and move up for the fight, and Prochazka may end up fighting for the vacant title. Yet, only time will tell which route the UFC matchmakers take.

Ulberg, who is currently ranked No. 3, could prove to be a potential next opponent for Prochazka. The Kiwi is also on a nine-fight winning streak, making an Ulberg vs. Prochazka fight even more exciting. And the list doesn’t end there.

Prochazka and former champion Magomed Ankalaev had a social media spat not too long ago. Jiri was in tears when Pereira knocked out the Russian to reclaim the belt; a meme-worthy moment that MMA fans did not let slide. A grudge match between the two former 205 lbs champs would be an explosive affair to keep the division running while the UFC figures out what to do with Pereira.

However, let’s say that none of the above fights happen, there’s still another audacious move ‘The Czech Samurai’ appears to have considered.

Prochazka reveals potential move to middleweight

Last year in November, Jiri Prochazka surprised fans by revealing that a future move to middleweight is a real possibility. In an interview with CageSide Press’ Patrick McCorry, the former UFC champion admitted he feels physically capable of cutting 185 pounds, something many fighters struggle with when moving down a division.

“For me to cut to [205-pounds], is not a problem. I think to middleweight, would be really something,” Prochazka said. “I’m confident I can make it with my body because I know my body. So, I believe I can make it, but it depends. I first really want to bring the [light heavyweight] title back to Czechia.”

Still, nothing has been set in stone yet. Prochazka’s wins over Hill and Rountree Jr., while impressive, might not be enough to get him a trilogy against Pereira.

At this point, it’s difficult to say who Jiri Prochazka will end up fighting next. However, if you ask him, a title shot is the only thing on his mind. Do you think he will get it?