Jiri Prochazka once boasted about having an iron chin and used to get into firefights with his opponents. But after Navajo Stirling handed him a brutal loss at the UFC Qatar main event, fans have been raising doubts over Prochazka’s ability to absorb punches.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fight started with Stirling attacking Prochazka’s legs and heavily banking on them. However, the Kiwi also started mixing things up by going to the body with his kicks and then moving upstairs. Some retaliation came from Prochazka as he landed some good right hands, but he was being much more measured with his approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the second round, Stirling started opening up more with his shots, but he didn’t stop punishing Prochazka with leg kicks. Eventually, the former champion’s movement became restricted, which allowed Stirling to pressure him against the cage. There, the 29-year-old finally found a solid right hook that flatlined Prochazka.

Like that, Navajo Stirling added another former champ to his record, getting the win at the 4:58 mark of round 2, just two seconds before the horn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuma October 4, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: JIRI PROCHAZKA 32-5-1 of Hosteradice, Czech Republic defeats KHALIL ROUNTREE JR. 14-7-1 of Los Angeles, CA by KO Strikes at 3:04 of Round 3 during UFC 320 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20251004_zsp_o117_050 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Right after, fans started grilling Prochazka for not having a durable chin anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans grill Jiri Prochazka over deteriorated chin after UFC Qatar loss

Jiri is always getting chinned right before the bell rings… happens every fight I feel like.. he has to be more careful man

ADVERTISEMENT

Jiri chin is finished man

Once a chin goes, it goes. Jiri better off going full Jiri. Father time, miles on clock we’ve seen it so many times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jiri’s chin doesn’t exist anymore, has had many wars, but the wear and tear has caught up

Sadly, I think his chin is absolutely gone; he can cash a few more checks but gonna get done like that again and again, a legend has fallen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jiri the new Johnny Walker

Go up to heavyweight and his chin will get better like Johnny Walker

To be fair, that right hook would have knocked out Jiri with a good chin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…