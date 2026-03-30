Jiri Prochazka’s Girlfriend Reveals UFC Title Fight That Changed His Life Forever

In his UFC career, Jiri Prochazka has created many highlight-reel moments. However, his participation in three title fights remains the defining stretch of his tenure under Dana White’s promotion. However, as he prepares for his fourth title shot against Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in Miami, his girlfriend reveals it wasn’t a highlight-reel knockout that defined him, but a grueling five-round war that forced a complete change in his approach to the sport.

According to Prochazka’s long-time partner, Kamila, it was his first title fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 that completely transformed their lives.

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“I think the title fight he took from Teixeira over those five rounds was exhausting,” Kamila said through Prochazka’s social media channel. “It was exhausting for everyone, I think. For him, for us. I was already so worn out, tired, everything. But I think he realized that he can’t play those games anymore, that you need to be completely precise. So, his approach definitely changed after that fight. Now he realizes that he cannot afford to (be reckless)…

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So, I think he’s changed his approach in how seriously he takes the situation. And otherwise, well, when you win the title you have been chasing for years, of course, it sweeps you up for a while. Of course, the attention from the media and people in general, that was a big change. But I think it had no effect on him as a person; his character didn’t change much. Just the environment around him changed, and new things came. It was all a pretty crazy time,” she added.

The bout draws similarity to Anderson Silva’s first fight against Chael Sonnen at UFC 117, where he was dominated for over four rounds before securing a last-minute submission.

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In his UFC career so far, Prochazka scored two big knockouts against Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir, proving he is one of the most vicious strikers in the UFC. However, in his first title fight against Teixeira at UFC 275, we saw him face adversity for the first time. In a five-round war, the Brazilian veteran went toe-to-toe with him before the Czech secured a last-minute choke. Hence, he was very self-critical of his performance despite delivering the 2022 Fight of the Year.

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Still, after winning gold for the first time, Prochazka gained massive recognition among fans and fellow fighters. Following his stellar win, Conor McGregor congratulated ‘BJP,’ calling him “Samurai” on X, though they are also part of the same management company, Paradigm Sports. Moreover, he received a hero’s welcome in his hometown in the Czech Republic after defeating Teixeira. So, Prochazka’s partner rightly pointed out that his life changed after becoming champion for the first time.

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Now, she has not only lived that moment with the former champ but also helped him make one of the most important decisions recently.

Jiri Prochazka reveals girlfriend’s support in taking UFC 317 title fight in Miami

For those who don’t know, ‘BJP’s partner is expecting a child in April, and that’s why he was hesitant to fight in the same month. He was in negotiations to face Carlos Ulberg, but it wasn’t clear whether Jiri Prochazka would be fighting for the title, as Alex Pereira was still the light heavyweight champion.

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However, when ‘Poatan’ vacated the 205 lbs belt and moved up to heavyweight, Prochazka revealed that Kamila convinced him to take the title fight even though their child is due between April 13 and 15.

“I would like to rather fight later, in June or whenever,” Prochazka said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “One month after the birth [of my baby] would be the best. My girlfriend told me, ‘If you have the title fight on April 11, because that was the possible date, let’s do that.

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But it has to be a big fight. Don’t fight just some similar fight because you can fight all year these other normal fights.’ Then we started negotiating with the UFC about the title fight. And here it is,” he added.

Now, as Prochazka is set to face Ulberg at UFC 327, he will surely be by his partner’s side no matter the outcome in Miami. That said, what do you think about ‘BJP’s moment of becoming champion for the first time? Comment down below.