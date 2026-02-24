Jiri Prochazka Upset as UFC ‘Leaks’ Private Message Amid Unrest in Mexico

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is not happy with the UFC. The Czech fighter is coming off a third-round knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr., and many speculated about his next move in the promotion. While some rumors claimed he would face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 327, it turned out to be false when Dana White dismissed it. Meanwhile, his whereabouts were a mystery. But the UFC didn’t let it stay that way for long.

“Admin: ‘Hey Jiri, are you still in Mexico City? Can we get some training content?’” UFC’s official account posted on X. “Jiri: 🧗‍♂️[mountain climbing].”

The post also had a video attached, recorded by ‘BJP’ himself, where he revealed that he was mountain climbing in Mexico. Regardless, when he discovered the post from UFC, he quickly shot back at his promotion for leaking his location.

“That was [a] private message, but ok 😑⚡️,” Prochazka wrote on X.

This leak comes at a time when there’s widespread violence in Mexico. Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as ‘El Mencho,’ the longtime leader and founder of the CJNG cartel, was killed during a Mexican military operation aimed at capturing him on Sunday, February 22.

The incident happened at Tapalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, where Mexican authorities, with reported US intelligence support, carried out the operation. ‘El Mencho’ was fatally wounded in a firefight between his security detail and Mexican special forces during the attempted arrest.

Since then, the drug baron’s death has caused violence in the country, as Mexico has now deployed a reported 9,500 soldiers to bolster security. Defence Secretary Ricardo Trevilla claimed that an additional 2,500 soldiers had been sent to western Mexico on Monday.

This, of course, puts Jiri Prochazka at risk, as UFC is publicly announcing his whereabouts. It becomes even more concerning because at least 20 states in the country have seen unrest since the drug baron’s death. And at least 25 members of Mexico’s national guard have passed away.

And the UFC should have known better since the violence could also affect one of their own events.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh under threat of cancellation

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh is facing uncertainty ahead of its scheduled February 28 date at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The concerns stem from a surge of violence in parts of Mexico following reports that ‘El Mencho’ was killed during a military operation in Jalisco.

While the heaviest unrest has reportedly occurred outside Mexico City, the rapidly evolving security situation has sparked speculation about whether the UFC will proceed as planned. According to updates circulating on X, the event remains on schedule for now, with no official changes to the date.

However, with flights and bus routes in some areas reportedly affected, fans and fighters alike are closely monitoring developments, as any escalation could force the promotion to reconsider or postpone the card.

It appears UFC has dropped the ball with Jiri Prochazka, but it’s yet to be seen whether it affects the former light heavyweight champion. What did you make of it?