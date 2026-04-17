Jiri Procházka Welcomes Daughter Eleonora With Chilling Warning to Critics After UFC 327 Loss

For Jiri Prochazka, the highest of highs and lowest of lows collided within days of each other, culminating in a chilling warning to his critics. After an emotional build-up to UFC 327 this past weekend, driven in part by the coming birth of his daughter, Prochazka stepped into the title fight against the Kiwi Carlos Ulberg with extra motivation. However, the night turned into a nightmare for the former champ as he was knocked out by Ulberg in the very first round. Following the devastating loss, the Czech MMA star is back in his home country, where he welcomed his newborn daughter.

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The former UFC light heavyweight champ posted a photo on social media featuring his newborn daughter, Eleonora, and his girlfriend Kamila Kordulikova. Yet, amid the joyous occasion, ‘BJP’ felt a need to send a warning about the online hate he’s been receiving following his loss to Ulberg.

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“GOD BLESS 🙏 PURE, PURE POWER of love to the Newborn Eleonora, the firstborn daughter and her mother who today showed immense strength that I never knew she had 🙏,” Prochazka shared on X. “Second: Till the end of this week I’ll do some comment for the bulls—t I see here in social about my last fight, other hyenas around, and next step.

“Main point in fight and also in life: Stay true to what you believe in, and be ready to FIGHT FOR IT and SACRIFICE WHATEVER YOU HAVE TO. THIS FOR SURE WAS MY TITLE FIGHT OF LIFE AND I FEEL LIKE IAMTHECHAMPION.”

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Jiri Prochazka has long been one of the most likeable fighters among fans. However, that perception has started to shift after he claimed that he showed “mercy” to Carlos Ulberg, who knocked him out with a left hook despite suffering a knee injury. Because of that, fans quickly labeled the approach a rookie mistake, which ultimately turned into a wave of online criticism.

Still, it wasn’t only fans pointing out that the Czech star may have made a costly error by stepping into the Kiwi’s striking range. Even Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling’s coach, Ray Longo, criticized Prochazka for not closing the fight when he had the chance.

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As the former 205-pound king prepares to address the online trolling, champion Carlos Ulberg has also taken shots at ‘BJP’, stating he believes Procházka wasn’t his confident self at UFC 327.

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Carlos Ulberg believes Jiri Prochazka was ‘full of fear’ at UFC 327

While Jiri Prochazka claimed he made a regrettable decision based on principle, Carlos Ulberg feels it was a completely different ‘BJP’ fighting him at UFC 327. The reigning light heavyweight champion asserted that he saw a fearful Prochazka, whose hesitation led to the devastating knockout.

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“That’s bulls—, total bulls—. That’s fear. That wasn’t any kind of mercy. He’s a fighter,” Ulberg said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “That’s the difference between a champion and someone who’s just playing for the crowd. There was no mercy in there. He was full of fear, hesitation, and that’s what got him clipped.

“He’s a pretender. He knows I know he’s a pretender. From the very first time we faced off, he knew that this was going to be a fight, a real one right in front of me. He could feel it. So he knew that I knew he’s a pretender.”

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It’s hard to believe Prochazka would feel fear or pretend that he’s afraid after going through multiple grueling wars, including two fierce ones against Alex Pereira. Still, it remains a fact that the Czech MMA star walked into Ulberg’s left hook from a winning position.

This newfound bad blood between the two fighters creates a compelling case for a rematch, but whether Procházka prioritizes a return to the octagon or time with his family will define his next chapter.