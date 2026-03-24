Jiri Prochazka’s 561-Pound Deadlift Fails to Impress Fans Ahead of Carlos Ulberg Fight

Jiri Prochazka has never trained like a normal fighter. That much has always been clear. From sprinting without breathing to swimming under ice, the former light heavyweight champion has built a reputation for pushing limits in ways that blur the line between preparation and philosophy. So when a video recently surfaced of him pulling a 561-pound deadlift ahead of his UFC 327 title fight against Carlos Ulberg, it fit the pattern.

At first glance, the number jumps out. It’s heavy. It’s attention-grabbing. But in a division where explosiveness and conditioning matter more than raw lifting numbers, fans didn’t just watch the lift; they broke it down. And once they did, the reaction shifted quickly.

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The lift itself wasn’t a traditional deadlift. Jiri Prochazka used a hex (trap) bar, with the plates elevated off the ground. That changes the mechanics. It reduces the range of motion and puts the body in a more upright position. In simple terms, it’s not the same test of strength as pulling 561 pounds from the floor with a straight bar. That distinction became the center of the conversation almost immediately.

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We’ve seen fighters post big numbers before. Islam Makhachev, for example, was seen pulling 485 pounds from the floor in a more conventional setup a while back. That doesn’t automatically make one stronger than the other, but it shows how fans compare details. And that’s where the timing comes in.

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Prochazka isn’t just lifting for content. He’s preparing for Carlos Ulberg, the Kiwi striker known for speed, precision, and finishing ability. Ulberg has built his 9-1 UFC run on clean technique and sharp counters. ‘BJP’ on the other hand, thrives in chaos with constant pressure, pace, and unpredictability. His recent win over Khalil Rountree at UFC 320 showed that again. A third-round stoppage in a fight that swung wildly at times. That’s his world.

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Also, historically, strength clips don’t always tell the full story. Fighters don’t win belts with deadlifts. They win with timing, durability, and decision-making under pressure. Prochazka himself has learned that the hard way. His two losses to Alex Pereira came down to the moment of making mistakes in exchanges, not a lack of physical ability. Still, the video did what it was supposed to do. It got attention.

Fans not impressed with Jiri Prochazka’s deadlift numbers ahead of Carlos Ulberg clash

One fan wrote, “literally elevated n those handles make it much easier than the orthodox way.” That’s the technical crowd talking. And they’re not wrong. Elevating the weight shortens the lift, while the trap bar reduces strain on the lower back compared to a straight bar. It’s still impressive, but it’s not a one-to-one comparison with a standard deadlift. Fans who follow strength training closely picked up on that immediately.

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Another added, “more like a rack pull starting at that height, and everyone knows the hex bar is easier.” This goes a step further. A rack pull typically starts higher, just like this setup. So now the debate shifts from “strong lift” to “what kind of lift is it really?” That nuance matters because MMA fans today are more informed than they might have been in the past. What do you think of the lift?

A more cautious take came from someone saying, “Watching you! Be careful with that back, we don’t want you to pull out due to injury.” And this one hits differently. Jiri Prochazka has already lost time in his career due to injury, including vacating the light heavyweight title in 2022. At this stage, with a title fight locked in, the risk-reward of heavy lifting becomes part of the conversation.

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Another fan balanced both sides with, “Elevated and trap bar deadlift not actual. Still strong and still my guy.” That’s probably the most honest reaction. You can question the lift while still respecting the athlete. Because 561 pounds, regardless of setup, isn’t something you just walk in and do. It still takes serious strength.

Then came the lighter takes as someone chimed in with “Dad strength!” followed by a flexing emoji. That was a nod to Prochazka’s personal life, as he now has a child on the way. “My girlfriend told me, ‘If you will have the title fight 11th of May, let’s do that, but it [would] have to be a big fight,” the UFC fighter told Ariel Helwani in an interview. “Don’t fight some similar fight because you can fight all the year these normal fight.’”

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And finally, the sharpest critique, “Buddy does everything except spar. He’s gonna get sparked by Ulberg and I’m a big fan.” This is where the divide really shows. Some fans love Prochazka’s unconventional style. Others question it. The concern here isn’t strength; it’s whether his preparation aligns with the opponent in front of him.

So when a 561-pound deadlift becomes a talking point, it’s not really about the weight. It’s about trust. Trust in the approach, and whether it holds up against a fighter like ‘Black Jag’. Because at the end of the day, no one will remember how Jiri Prochazka trained if he wins. And if he doesn’t, every clip, every method, every decision gets re-examined. That’s the unfortunate reality of being an MMA fighter at the top level.