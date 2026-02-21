Jiri Prochazka’s Prior Defeat to Khamzat Chimaev Resurfaces After UFC 327 Title Fight Buzz

The MMA world is buzzing after reports suggested that UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev plans to move up and challenge former champ Jiri Prochazka for the vacant 205-pound title at UFC 327. Although the promotion has not made the fight official yet, the rumor alone has already sparked massive excitement. After all, their long-running animosity fuels the growing anticipation and brings their past conflict back into the spotlight.

Normally, fighters keep sparring stories inside the gym. This time, however, ‘Borz’ chose to bring their history into the public conversation. Back when he competed in BRAVE CF, and Prochazka fought for Rizin Fighting Federation, the two trained together at the same gym. Later, Chimaev claimed he “beat” the Czech Samurai multiple times during those sessions, and that remark stirred debate.

Prochazka acknowledged that he lost rounds in sparring, but he criticized Khamzat Chimaev for sharing gym details publicly. Recently, an MMA page on X had a March 22, 2023, response, where he addressed Chimaev directly.

“Man, one person needs to speak again and again about this four-year-old information?” said Jiri Prochazka. “Gym insider information. When we meet next time in the cage, I will show you my true power. I will not take it lightly anymore. Don’t speak about the others too much, or I will say more.”

Those words clearly highlight the sharp contrast between Jiri Prochazka and Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC. The Czech star builds his image on discipline and restraint. He lets his performances speak for him, keeps his circle tight, and generally avoids public back-and-forth exchanges.

The Russian star, on the other hand, takes a different approach. He openly embraces the spotlight, makes bold statements, and constantly fuels headlines with his confidence. Inside the cage, he dominates opponents and protects his undefeated record. However, his inactivity gives critics room to question him and label him as more talk than action.

The majority of fans pick Jiri Prochazka over Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev often draws criticism for his outspoken approach and has landed on the wrong side of public perception more than once. In fact, several former teammates have publicly criticized him, including Sean Strickland and Guram Kutateladze. While fans recognize his talent, they frequently question his behavior. He won the middleweight title in August, but he has not defended it for months, and naturally, that delay has intensified the criticism.

Now, rumors of a potential fight with Jiri Prochazka have further fueled debate. Fans have reacted strongly to the potential matchup. However, not everyone supports Chimaev. One frustrated fan wrote, “These Dagis bums are going to cry and squeal for their lord and savior Kabob to come back to the UFC after their current Dagi champion loses.”

Chimaev has also experienced tension with former training partners. At one point, he built a close friendship with Darren Till. They trained together at Allstars Training Center in Sweden and publicly supported each other. Over time, though, they drifted apart. Last year, Till admitted, “We’re not as close as we were before.”

Even so, many fans still respect both fighters. As one supporter commented, “Respect whoever wins.” Meanwhile, Prochazka has strengthened his position with back-to-back wins in the UFC. He defeated Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr., and those victories moved him closer to another title shot against champion Alex Pereira. Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, secured a lackluster win over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319.

However, he has fought only once per year in recent seasons, and as a result, that pattern has raised doubts about how consistently he can defend his status. As discussions about a potential clash continue, many fans have sided with Jiri Prochazka. One supporter wrote, “If he gets the chance, he’ll put Hamza to sleep like he did Burns.”

Another pleaded, “Use please man,” while another boldly declared, “I will be betting my life savings on Jiri”. Still, others have defended Chimaev and pointed to his dominance. For instance, one commenter stated, “Khamzat f–ked him while he was welter, will he not be able to f–k him while he’s lhw?”

Khamzat Chimaev built his reputation with wins over Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman, and he continues to pose a dangerous challenge for any contender. However, Sean Strickland once labeled his behavior as that of a “bully.” As momentum builds around a potential Jiri Prochazka vs. Chimaev showdown, the debate among fans only grows louder.

So, how do you see the fans’ reaction to this possible LHW showdown? Do you think Chimaev’s confident and outspoken persona could actually work against him when he steps into the cage? Share your thoughts below.