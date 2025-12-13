Jiri Prochazka’s Samurai-Esque Gender Reveal Has UFC Fans Puzzled

Jiri Prochazka announcing his first child should have been simple. A quiet post, an affectionate moment, perhaps a color pop and a grin. Instead, it served as another reminder that nothing involving ‘Denisa’ ever follows a standard script. When the former light heavyweight champion uploaded his version of the gender reveal, fans were immediately drawn in—not because it was emotional, but because it was confusing, to say the least.

The arrangement seemed ceremonial, almost ritualistic. Three black balloons. A katana. One crisp swing after another. No blue. No pink. Only white confetti drifts through the frame. And what was supposed to be a moment of clarity quickly turned into a full-fledged mystery, with the MMA internet doing what it does best: spiraling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans perplexed by Jiri Prochazka’s unconventional gender reveal

The video itself did not explain much. Jiri Prochazka carefully chopped through all three balloons with a katana, remaining entirely on brand. However, instead of showing anything obvious, the confetti appeared white on video, leaving fans unsure whether it was lighting, symbolism, or just typical Jiri chaos.

The reveal finished with no captions, clarification, or context, adding to the confusion. Fans didn’t know what they were looking at. “No idea what color the confetti was 😂😂,” one user commented. Others had the same thought: “lol, shouldn’t it be blue or pink?” and “The confetti looks white.” The questions piled up fast: “So what gender is it exactly?” and the blunt, “WTFffff is he having??”

Naturally, jokes followed. If the color was unclear, fans chose to interpret Jiri Prochazka’s message in their own way. “He is having a white baby!! “🎉🎉🍾,” one joked, while another went further: “Gender reveal ❌ Race reveal ✅.” Another user simply stated, “So the baby is white!” Well, from the looks of it, logic wasn’t required anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Then there was the weapon of choice. A katana for a gender reveal felt inevitable to many. “So he’s going to have a samurai?” asked one fan, laughing. Another said, “I had a feeling he was gonna take this approach.” The most apt comment summarized it perfectly: “This gotta be the most Jiri thing I’ve ever seen 🤣.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Whether it was confusing or not, one thing was certain: no one else in the UFC could have pulled this off and made it feel completely in character. And maybe that’s why the next bold move for his UFC career also seems completely fit for the man we all know as Jiri Prochazka.

Prochazka suggests a major shift in weight class

The same unpredictability that fans saw during the katana gender reveal also shows up in how Jiri Prochazka views his future inside the Octagon. While speculation swirls about Alex Pereira potentially moving up to heavyweight, ‘Denisa’ isn’t waiting for anyone’s decision. His priority is clear and unchanging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, right now, I want to fight with Alex Pereira, the third fight,” he said. “So next move, I want to fight for the title, and for me, it doesn’t matter who the opponent.” The idea of middleweight has been floated, but Prochazka has drawn a firm line around it. He’s not interested in moving divisions as a shortcut or a fallback.

“For this question about middleweight, I will go there, but I will go there if I will win the title fight in light heavyweight,” he claimed. “That’s the point… I want to really bring the belt back to the Czech Republic.” Anything else felt unfinished to him. For the time being, his concentration is on internal adjustments rather than divisional ones.

Jiri Prochazka has publicly confessed that he has had slow starts throughout his career. “All my life, I learned that I need to start a little bit earlier,” he said, emphasizing preparation over reinvention. Whether Alex Pereira stays or departs, Prochazka’s path is clear: sharpen up, chase the belt, and let everything else fall into place by itself.