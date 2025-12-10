Joanna Jedrzejczyk Calls Out Jamahal Hill’s “Lies” as His Girlfriend Confirms Absence at UFC 323

The chaos at UFC 323 did not end with the final horn. Long after the fights were over, a conflict outside the cage became the weekend’s hottest storyline—an unexpected collision between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jamahal Hill that surprised onlookers and sparked online speculations. What should have been a normal interaction between two well-known stars turned out to be sharper, louder, and more personal.

The true shock came later, when the explanations and counterclaims started coming in. Hill provided a detailed summary of the dispute; Joanna Jedrzejczyk dismissed it with a single cutting message; and, in a surprise move, Hill’s girlfriend admitted she was never even inside the arena. The more voices spoke up, the murkier the situation became—and the more questions it raised about what actually happened that night.

Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jedrzejczyk continue their war of words

Jamahal Hill provided a detailed account of the incident on his YouTube channel, describing it as something that went sideways without warning. ‘Sweet Dreams’ claims he greeted Jedrzejczyk normally until she started probing him about his girlfriend’s absence, then shifted to accusations about a previous event in New York a couple of years ago, which he openly admits involved him “shooting his shot.”

According to Hill, her irritation grew fast, accentuated by accusations that he had been “talking s—” and repeated statements about her Polish toughness. Hill insists he remained composed as she became louder and more hostile, eventually threatening him and his girlfriend before security intervened.

A significant portion of Hill’s explanation is around Joanna’s manager, whom he accuses of creating tension by revisiting the past New York incident in front of his partner and then escalating it further. He said, “Joanna was in New York, I was in New York, and I shot my shot. I was shooting my shot; I tried to smash. Her manager, this entire time we’re at this event, is like subliminally trying to drop messages to my girl, trying to dry snitch.”

Hill says the manager purposely asked Jedrzejczyk if she had slept with him, right in front of his partner, something he maintains he never said, never implied, and never claimed. He believes the accusation embarrassed Jedrzejczyk, which fueled her rage against him at UFC 323. However, Jedrzejczyk had no intention of allowing his retelling to go unchecked.

She retweeted the clip of Hill defending himself with a frank dismissal: “You are full of lies, Jamal. 😎 I know the truth. And yes, it’s a shame you didn’t have a camera on.” She offered no further explanation or counter-narrative, only a clear rejection of his version of events, leaving the public with two versions that refuse to overlap. But the one truth we do know is that Hill’s partner, Adaire Byerly, wasn’t a part of the situation at UFC 323.

Hill’s girlfriend confirms her absence from UFC 323

While fans debated whose side seemed more credible, Byerly added a new wrinkle. Far from being a key figure in the fight, she stated that she had not attended UFC 323 at all. “Been moving all day…” she wrote on her Instagram story, “I wasn’t even at UFC 323. I was at home, drinking wine and watching the fights.”

Her words immediately challenged assumptions about her role and reframed several accounts of Jedrzejczyk allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Whatever Jedrzejczyk said was not meant for the person standing near him. Byerly doubled down on her surprise, saying, “So for those who are asking what happened between Joanna and I? Nothing. I wasn’t even there… I’m just as confused as everyone else haha.”

She also promised a longer reaction video, suggesting that she intended to confront the narrative swirling around her image despite being nowhere near the situation. With Hill defending his account point by point, Jedrzejczyk calling it fiction, and his partner publicly removing herself from the physical altercation entirely, UFC 323’s most dramatic moment is caught between clashing perspectives. For the time being, the only fact is that the incident did not end that night, and neither side appears willing to let the story quiet down.