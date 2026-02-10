Joaquin Buckley Calls on UFC Matchmakers to Act as Welterweight Division Stalls Under Islam Makhachev’s Reign

The UFC welterweight division is both deep and stacked, but it is also unusually inactive. Since Islam Makhachev won the title at UFC 322 in November 2025, the pace at the top has slowed, with contenders waiting, recovering, or preparing themselves for future opportunities rather than booking fights.

That inactivity led Joaquin Buckley to speak out. During a recent live stream, ‘New Mansa’ publicly questioned why one of the UFC’s most talented divisions had seen so little action in early 2026, despite the fact that several contenders are healthy and available.

Joaquin Buckley questions the welterweight inactivity

Joaquin Buckley recognized that the UFC matchmakers ultimately control the calendar, but he argued that the division itself has gone stagnant. He said, “The matchmakers know their job. They know better than me what they doing. But right now, they got the hottest division, and ain’t nobody fighting.”

He named fighters from across the rankings, starting with the champion Islam Makhachev, for being busy outside of MMA, citing his recent participation in wrestleball events while noting that the champion has decided against an early defense after a long title-winning camp. Others did not escape scrutiny either. ‘New Mansa’ name-dropped Carlos Prates, who has openly joked about drinking and smoking despite being in title contention.

He also called out Ian Machado Garry, who has recent wins but remains unbooked. As for former champion Jack Della Maddalena, he hasn’t fought either since losing his belt to Makhachev. Buckley’s frustration extended beyond former champions. Leon Edwards is winless since March 2025 and has not been booked since his knockout loss to Prates at UFC 322.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad has shifted his attention to his WR Meals company while awaiting word on his next fight. And in the end, there’s Shavkat Rakhmonov. ‘Nomad’ was recently removed from the official rankings due to prolonged inactivity following knee surgery despite staying undefeated.

Joaquin Buckley saw this as a symbol of how quickly momentum can be lost when fighters are out for an extended period of time. “I don’t know what’s going on. Like, what’s going on with the welterweight division? We got to get things active. Come on now. It’s the truth. So yeah, y’all laughing. These ain’t jokes,” he said.

‘New Mansa’ further added, “This s— real. I’m ready to see what we capable of doing match 2026. Because right now, we all wasting time.” However, it is worth noting that Joaquin Buckley himself is listed in the top ten and hasn’t competed since losing to Kamaru Usman in June 2025. With no bouts set for 2026, he framed his words as a call to action rather than trash talk.

With multiple contenders waiting and Makhachev expected to return later in the year, Buckley’s message was simple. The division has the names. What it lacks right now is action—and he wants the UFC to start forcing movement before another year goes by. But what can the matchup look like? Well, Ian Garry has named some fights that can work for the dormant division.

Title contender Ian Garry plays matchmaker for 2026

Joaquin Buckley’s frustration mirrors Ian Machado Garry’s views of the welterweight division: too much talent sitting dormant and no clear direction at the top. Following wins over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad, Garry feels momentum should drive matchmaking rather than waiting games, and he has already suggested how the division could change again in 2026.

Taking to his Instagram account, he said, “Everybody has an opinion on who should fight who next in the welterweight division; here’s mine: Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales because it is two power heavy hitters, and I want to see who comes out on top.” He went on to suggest Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kamaru Usman as a measuring stick, rather than a nostalgia bout. Garry wants to know if JDM has improved defensively and if Usman still has the ability to slow down a younger challenger.

That path, in Garry’s view, paves the way for what he believes to be inevitable. “And finally, the world title fight at welterweight: I want to see champion Islam Makhachev defend his belt against the world’s No. 1 contender, Ian Machado Garry. I’m next.” It’s a confident claim, but one supported by timing and results.

With his only UFC loss coming to Shavkat Rakhmonov and recent wins over two top names, ‘The Future’ sees no reason to wait while others circle without commitments. As Joaquin Buckley called for urgency from the outside, Ian Garry has provided a blueprint from within, highlighting the same reality: the welterweight division does not need more opinions; it just needs fights booked.